Josh Simmons gets 100% honest about injury concerns as rookie rehabs during Chiefs minicamp

While many first-year players focus on optimism and bold declarations, Kansas City Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons is taking a different approach as he works his way back from a major knee injury.

Speaking after Tuesday’s minicamp session, Simmons acknowledged the challenge ahead. He’s participating more in team drills, slowly ramping up activity after spending the early offseason limited during rookie minicamp and OTAs.

Rather than marking a specific target date for a full return, Simmons is leaning on structure, support and short-term milestones.

"This time last year, I was anticipating going a lot harder," Simmons told reporters on Tuesday. "But everything happens for a reason. I trust the staff around me, the players around me, so I'm just doing what I can."

Simmons incurred a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in October during a tight loss at Oregon, cutting short his final college season.

Despite the setback, Kansas City saw enough in the 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman, a key piece of Ohio State’s national championship run, to select him late in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Josh Simmons pushes through multiple daily rehab sessions

Josh Simmons' rehab includes multiple sessions each day, layered between meetings, walkthroughs and positional drills.

With veteran Jaylon Moore nursing his limitations, Simmons sees the potential to step in, but only if he's truly ready.

"[I'm] trying to be as available as I can right now — whether it's two-or-three-a-day rehab sessions," Simmons said. "I know Jaylon Moore and those guys are working their tails off, so if they ever need a breather, I want to make sure I'm right behind."

The Chiefs aren’t leaving him to figure things out alone. Longtime coach Andy Reid has made a point of guiding the rookie through the transition. Just as valuable, however, has been the mentorship from former All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz, who’s returned to practice fields this summer as a guest coach.

According to Josh Simmons, Schwartz’s influence goes beyond footwork or pad levels; it’s about football IQ.

"He'll give me tips and tricks on what to do on this play, or what (quarterback) Pat (Mahomes) might do on this play that can set me up for a different angle on this play. So definitely good help," Simmons said of Schwartz's coaching.

Josh Simmons admitted that while Ohio State’s practices featured elite competition, the margin for error in the NFL is slimmer. The speed, the precision of hand usage, and defenders’ ability to exploit small mistakes have all made early reps valuable learning experiences.

