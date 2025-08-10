"Josina Anderson is a joke" - NFL fans react as veteran insider gives contrasting takes on Shedeur Sanders & Jaxson Dart debut

Both Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart made their preseason debut on Friday and Saturday, respectively. While both rookies led their team to victory, Sanders had the most memorable outing. Recently, veteran NFL analyst Josina Anderson gave her take on both the QBs' debuts. However, fans called her out for her double-standard take.A fan posted a collection of tweets Anderson posted during the Bills vs. Giants and Browns vs. Panthers preseason games. In the tweets, the NFL analyst praises Shedeur Sanders and his confidence on the field while also criticizing Jaxson Dart for his plays.NFL fans noticed Josina Anderson's take and reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some aid that she was just ragebaiting Giants' fans for clicks. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;She knows us Giants fans are passionate about our team. She wants clicks. Dont engage only helps her at this point,&quot; tweeted a Giants' fan.&quot;Rage bait. Dont fall for it,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Crazy she didn’t tweet the near interception Sanders threw,&quot; stated this fan.Check out some more reactions below:&quot;Jaxson Dart, played at USC and Ole Miss, setting records with 11,970 passing yards. Named Gatorade and MaxPreps National Player of the Year in high school,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;She's a clown. She knows she's a clown,&quot; stared this fan.&quot;she is not even hiding it anymore.. the bias is insane,&quot; tweeted another fan.In their preseason openers, the Giants defeated the Bills 34-25, while the Browns overcame the Panthers 30-10.Ex-NFL CB calls out the Giants for passing on Shedeur SandersShedeur Sanders has impressed everyone with his first NFL outing. The rookie QB scored two passing touchdowns in the preseason opener against the Panthers. Former 49ers CB Richard Sherman took a shot at the Giants for passing on Sanders and selecting Jaxson Dart during the 2025 NFL draft.&quot;It’s for the teams, the quarterback-needy teams that should have taken him, that are in and still in quarterback turmoil. &quot;Whether it’s the New York Giants, who went out and got Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and they ended up drafting Jaxson Dart; if Jaxson Dart goes out there and has a preseason game like Shedeur Sanders does, everybody is gonna be screaming for him to start for the Giants.&quot;It’s going to be fanfare. It’s going to be all over. It’s not going to matter that it’s a preseason game. It’s not going to matter whatever backups are out there. It’s not going to matter at all.&quot;Sherman also took a shot at fans and critics, nitpicking everything Sanders does.&quot;And that’s the weird narrative I don’t understand the weird hate that Shedeur gets, that everything matters when it’s him. They nitpick every single thing on the field when it’s him.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders opens any more games for the Browns in the upcoming NFL season.