Joy Taylor beams with pride as nephew Mason Taylor gets drafted by Jets

Fox Sports commentator Joy Taylor voiced pride when her nephew, Mason Taylor, was drafted by the New York Jets in round two of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Taylor is the sibling of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who is Mason Taylor's father.

On Saturday, Joy Taylor expressed her joy on social media, posting a picture with her nephew, Mason Taylor, after he was picked as the 42nd overall pick in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So proud of my nephew @mason_taylor99! The @nyjets are getting a great player and person ♥️ love you Mase!" said Taylor in her Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

This heartfelt message came after Taylor had previously expressed mixed emotions about her nephew entering the draft. During an appearance on Jonathan Zaslow's podcast, she revealed feeling both excitement and anxiety about Mason Taylor joining the NFL. She noted how it would bring back the emotional attachment she felt watching her brother play.

Joy Taylor was nervous for Mason Taylor before the draft

LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Before the draft, Joy Taylor opened up about the familiar anxiety returning as another family member prepares to play on Sundays:

Ad

"I'm excited. I'm excited for him, but I'm nervous," Taylor explained on the podcast. "Because for 15 years, I watched this sport with a severe emotional attachment in my brother. And since he's retired in 2011, so for a while now, I've been able to watch it without that. And now it's back. And it's like a familiar anxiety. When your family plays in something, when your family is a part of something, it's very different."

Ad

After Mason Taylor was officially selected by the Jets, Joy's nerves turned to celebration. She posted an enthusiastic "LFGGGGGGGG!" on her Instagram story, showing her immediate reaction to the news.

Mason Taylor comes to the Jets following an impressive three-year career at LSU, where he had 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns. His last season of college was his best, and he set a career-high mark with 55 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

Ad

His father, Jason Taylor's Hall of Fame playing career, was mostly with the Miami Dolphins. Mason's uncle Zach Thomas is also in Canton after spending 12 of his 13 seasons with Miami.

Interestingly, Jason Taylor played the 2010 season with the Jets – the very same team that drafted his son. That year, a young Mason lived in Manhattan while his father played for "Gang Green."

Mason describes himself as a complete tight end who can be counted on in crucial situations:

Ad

"Being that guy in the clutch moments to step up on third downs [when] chains need to be moved, when it's a must-get touchdown," he explained shortly after being drafted. "Being that guy that can be counted on as a safety blanket for the quarterback."

With the Jets' tight end depth chart relatively thin, Mason might compete for significant playing time immediately. Fourth-year tight end Jeremy Ruckert stands as the only experienced option at the position currently on the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.