Joy Taylor and Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner pose together in casual black & white outfits cheering for Jets TE's NFL debut vs. Steelers

Mason Taylor made his NFL debut with the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. The rookie's aunt, television personality Joy Taylor, was on hand to help celebrate his big day.Joy Taylor shared photos on her Instagram Story of the Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Amongst the photos was a selfie with Sage Wagner, Mason Taylor's girlfriend. Instead of representing the New York Jets' green color scheme, both ladies opted for a classic look. Joy Taylor wore a black blazer while Sage Wagner opted for a white tank top for the opening day game. Joy Taylor and Sage Wagner posing for a photo during Week 1 of the NFL season. (Photo via Joy Taylor's Instagram Story)Taylor had just one catch for 20 yards in his NFL debut. Despite an early lead, the New York Jets lost 34-32 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mason Taylor posed for photos with Aunt Joy Taylor after NFL debutMason Taylor started his NFL career on Sunday when he suited up for the New York Jets. The rookie tight end is following in his dad, Hall of Fame defensive end, Jason Taylor's footsteps. The elder Taylor played for the New York Jets later in his career in 2010.After the game, Mason Taylor met with his family in attendance to watch his NFL debut. One of those was his aunt, Joy Taylor who shared a collage of photos on Instagram. She celebrated her nephew, whom she calls &quot;Big Mase&quot; and his first NFL game. &quot;Big Mase’s first game! @mason_taylor99 @nyjets 💪🏽💚&quot;-Joy Taylor captioned the photo View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rookie tight end wore a white Nike shirt that he paired with gray and white camouflage pants. In the photo, Joy Taylor can be seen wearing an oversized black shirt that she paired with white pants and sneakers. The tight end was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor played collegiately at LSU for three seasons before deciding to forego his final year to pursue his NFL dreams. At LSU, Taylor played 38 games with a total of 129 catches for a total of 1,308 yards and six touchdowns.