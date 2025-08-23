Joy Taylor shows off new leg tattoo 20 years after getting first one as ex-Fox analyst waits for next professional gig

Joy Taylor is having a good time while fans wait to learn about her next professional gig. The American sports analyst was released from Fox Sports in July and has since enjoyed downtime away from her tight-packed schedule.On Friday, Taylor showed fans a glimpse of her new tattoo, posting a reel of her getting the tattoo and the result.&quot;I got my foot tat 20 years ago with my younger sister. 3 stargazer lilies (my favorite flower) representing my sisters and me.&quot;I’ve always wanted something for my brothers, so I decided to add two more on my ankle. Thank you to the insanely talented @chente_rios for giving me new and ink and bringing my old one back to life! 🖤 @utgtattoo.co,&quot; she wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoy Taylor got a tattoo of two flowers on her ankle. She had a tattoo on her foot and got it touched up to give it a fresh look, along with similar tattoos she got on her ankle.Meanwhile, following her exit from Fox Sports, she spent time in Lisbon, Portugal. She enjoyed a vacation and earlier this week attended an NBA game.Last month, on the Let Her Shoot podcast, she opened up about her career plans.&quot;I'll have a lot of announcements coming up,&quot; Taylor said. &quot;You know, as far as everything that happened, that's the business. Nothing is forever, as all these cliches, but that is what it is. You know, (I'm ) grateful, I had nine years on a network and the next chapter will be equally as exciting.While it’s to be seen what Joy Taylor does next in her professional career, she's making the most of the time away from work to enjoy.Joy Taylor joins Cam Newton on Funky FridayThis week, Joy Taylor appeared on an episode of Funky Friday hosted by Cam Newton. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Taylor shared a post with the podcast and host Newton, giving a glimpse of her outing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor wore a body-con red dress and posted the snap with Cam Newton.Meanwhile, in the NFL this year, Taylor’s nephew, Mason Taylor, is looking forward to his rookie season with the New York Jets. He became the second-round pick in the draft. The new NFL season starts next month.