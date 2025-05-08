"Juju, and AB won a ring when they left Pittsburgh" - NFL fans react as ESPN insider drops eye-opening WR stat after Steelers trade George Pickens

On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter released a post on the social media platform X highlighting how Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers tend to have a drop off in production after leaving or being traded away from the iconic Pennsylvania franchise.

"Here’s what George Pickens now will try to overcome in Dallas: There haven’t been many Steelers wide receivers that have left Pittsburgh and gone on to produce more elsewhere. Most all saw their per-game productivity - by yardage - fall off by at least 20 percent, via @PaulHembo ." the post stated.

In response, NFL fans have been quick to note that success can be measured in other ways that simply yardage per game.

"Juju, and Antonio brown won a ring when they left Pittsburgh, maybe If Pittsburgh keeps there Great WR’s they can score some points in the Playoffs." one fan wrote.

"@AB84 was pivotal in the Bucs Super Bowl winning season in 2020." one fan said.

"Emmanuel Sanders would like a word..." one fan wrote alongside a screenshot of Sanders' best NFL seasons, all of which were not with the Steelers.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans debated whether Pickens would succeed with the Dallas Cowboys next year.

"Idk if he’s gonna be the one to end this trend." one fan stated.

"Pickens is more talented than all of them." one fan added.

"Pickens is too talented.I actually wouldn’t even be surprised if he has more yards than CeeDee." one fan said.

What will George Pickens bring to the Dallas Cowboys?

Pickens is one of the most talented and exciting players in the National Football League. He is able to succeed in contested catch situations, is able to make difficult catches looks easy, is a great route runner, and is an elite deep threat with his speed and agility.

For the Cowboys, the franchise will finally get a top tier wide receiver two behind superstar WR CeeDee Lamb, something Dallas has been desperately in need of. Not only will Pickens' arrival provide another receiving option for QB Dak Prescott, but it will also open and free up Lamb from the defensive double teams that he has regularly seen over the past few campaigns in Dallas.

