“JuJu is a bigger baller than Caitlin Clark” - Cam Newton makes feelings known about JuJu Watkins' impact

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has not been afraid to share his opinion, and he has ventured out of the world of football in the latest episode of the "4th&1 Podcast".

With March Madness going on, Newton discussed how he believes USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is a better player than former Iowa Hawkeyes and current Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

“JuJu is a bigger baller than Caitlin Clark," he said. "I said it, and it has nothing to do with black and white, but the statistics say what everybody needs to be knowing. Juju is a better athlete than Caitlin Clark.

"That's not to say Caitlin Clark ain't good because she's fu**ing phenomenal. She's been what the game has been missing, and I love that for her, but if I'm speaking facts, that's what the facts is.”

Below is a snippet of the show where Newton explains his thoughts above.

It is certainly debatable as the accolades for both women have piled up over the last few years. Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award last season while Watkins is looking to win the national championship this season as the Trojans advance to the Sweet 16.

Cam Newton wants to become a creative director with Under Armour

Cam Newton has been a massive part of the Under Armour brand, as it was one of the first endorsement deals he signed with once going through pro and being the first overall pick. He explained how he wanted to become the creative director for the brand and help it continue to grow.

"What do creative directors do? Your job is to create. You throw a lot of ideas at the wall and see what sticks. And when you’re working with a company like Under Armour, they spare no expense when it comes to what they deem is worth it.” H/T The Sports Rush

Cam Newton famously wore the Highlight Cleats, though he claims that Under Armour never gave him the credit for increasing its popularity. It's unsurprising to learn that each pair of cleats had a purpose for him as each one told a story on the field for him, whether it was a rivalry or tribute.

