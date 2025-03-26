JuJu Smith-Schuster in awe as fiancée Laura Kruk rocks floral outfit at Patriots player's tropical wedding

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is enjoying his offseason break, traveling to different places with his fiancée, Laura Kruk. This week, the couple attended the wedding of a fellow NFL athlete, and Kruk shared photos of the event on her Instagram on Tuesday and captioned it:

“Congrats to the Hawkins!! 🥲🫶🏼”

Awestruck by Kruk’s beauty, Smith-Schuster commented:

“🤞🏾🤞🏾”

JuJu Smith-Schuster comments on Laura Kruk's posts

In the photo, Kruk wore a floral-printed, one-piece backless outfit and complemented the look with a green handbag, while Smith-Schuster wore a simple three-piece black suit with a white formal shirt.

Smith-Schuster and his fiancée were in Hawaii, where they attended the wedding of New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins and Jayda Kamryn Hawkins. The wedding took place on March 23 at Kualoa Weddings Ranch in Kaneohe, a popular spot for destination weddings.

Laura Kruk shared more clips from her stay at Hawkins’ wedding in Hawaii on Instagram Stories. She reshared a highlight clip from Hawkins' wedding and another clip showcasing the scenic beauty of the Royal Hawaiian Golf Club at Kualoa Ranch. She wrote:

“This course is insane.”

Laura Kruk IG story

Kruk also shared a carousel of photos from her stay at the wedding spot on Instagram last week. She wore an elegant white off-shoulder, one-piece dress and a garland made of white tropical flowers.

She completed her look with a white leather handbag with a golden metallic strap while sitting on a chair and posing. Kruk captioned it with the words:

“In paradise for the weekend.”

Once again, Smith-Schuster was awestruck by the photos as he commented:

“She daaaa wunnnn (She is the one).”

Commenting on each other’s posts is a common gesture between the couple. It is their way of expressing love for each other, as they have been very vocal about their relationship on social media platforms.

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrates Laura Kruk's birthday

Recently, Smith-Schuster took to Instagram to share a few pictures of Laura Kruk while wishing her a happy birthday. The post included a few adorable pictures and a clip of Laura wandering in a garden. Smith-Schuster captioned it with the words:

“Happy birthday twinnnn 🥳 may God bless you with many more blessings... love you pookie 🤞🏾”

Kruk responded by commenting:

“Love you pookie 🥰🫶🏼”

She later shared the photos on her IG Stories, along with her customary picture of her glute workout.

