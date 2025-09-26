JuJu Smith-Schuster drops 4-word compliment gushing over fiancée Laura Kruk's Pilates fit-check

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee Laura Kruk took time for Pilates workout this week. She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of her workout attire at the Pilates studio.Kruk wore maroon leggings that she paired with a long sleeve maroon top with a matching tank top. She posed for photos in the mirror of the studio ahead of her workout, declaring in the caption that her workout was good for her mindset.&quot;good for the soul.&quot;-she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmongst the likes and comments on the post, Kruk received one from fiancee, Juju Smith-Schuster. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver gave his seal of approval on her workout style. &quot;love to see it 😏&quot;-Smith-Schuster commented. Laura Kruk received a comment from Smith-Schuster. (Comment via Laura Kruk's Instgaram post)Laura Kruk shares her daily workouts on her Instagram Story, typically a cardio workout but on this particular day she did a Pilates workout. JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee Laura celebrated engagement anniversaryKansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster proposed to Laura Kruk in September 2024. Two weeks ago, Kruk shared pictures from their engagement photoshoot on the beach this offseason. Kruk shared in the caption how she couldn't believe it had already been a year since Smith-Schuster proposed. She added her excitement for their wedding and to become his wife. In their engagement photos, Laura Kruk wore a long white gown with a halter top. The wide receiver wore black dress pants and a white dress shirt, while both posed for the photos barefoot.&quot;I can’t believe we got engaged one year ago!! Time has flown and I love you more than ever. Cannot wait to be your wife 💛&quot;-Laura Kruk captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuJu Smith-Schuster proposed to Laura Kruk on a sunset cruise off of Nantucket Island just weeks after he resigned with the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith-Schuster played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, winning his first Super Bowl title. The wide receiver then signed with the New England Patriots in 2023 and was released ahead of the 2024 NFL season. He has now signed consecutive one-year contracts with the Chiefs the last two seasons.