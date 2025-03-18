JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk sends 3-word message as Super Bowl champion re-signs with Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster is staying in Kansas City, and his fiancee, Laura Kruk, couldn’t be happier. She reshared his signing announcement on Instagram with a simple but powerful three-word caption.

“God is good,” Kruk wrote on Tuesday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk, Instagram

The veteran wide receiver is set to run it back with the Chiefs after signing a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Smith-Schuster rejoined Kansas City in August after a short stint with the Patriots. He played in 14 games (eight starts) last season, finishing with 18 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns. In the playoffs, he added four receptions for 76 yards, contributing to another Super Bowl run for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Smith-Schuster previously helped the Chiefs win the 2022 Super Bowl before signing a three-year $33 million deal with New England. However, his production dipped in Foxborough, where he managed just 260 yards and one TD in 11 games. The Patriots cut ties after one season, paving the way for his return to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are banking on Smith-Schuster to bring veteran experience to their receiving corps, which has some uncertainty heading into 2025. With DeAndre Hopkins joining Baltimore and Mecole Hardman unsigned, Smith-Schuster slots in behind Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and free-agent addition Marquise Brown.

Kansas City is keeping familiar targets around for Mahomes and Smith-Schuster gets another shot at making an impact. With Kruk celebrating the move, it’s clear that the wideout is right where he wants to be.

Laura Kruk: The fitness queen locking down JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t just securing contracts as he’s also locking in lifetime deals. The Chiefs WR popped the question to longtime girlfriend Laura Kruk, and the two made it official in style.

On Sept. 11, the couple broke the news on Instagram, flexing a yacht, a sunset and a rock on Kruk’s finger. Smith-Schuster kept it sweet and simple in the caption.

"I thank God every day for you. Now & Forever," Smith-Schuster captioned.

Kruk is a fitness influencer and entrepreneur running LauraKrukFit, an online coaching platform dedicated to helping women level up their workouts. From fitness hacks to meal plans, she’s got it all covered. She also has an Amazon storefront, with different gym outfits available.

With Smith-Schuster re-signing with the Chiefs and Kruk building her fitness empire, the couple are about to be a powerhouse duo both on the grind and in the headlines.

