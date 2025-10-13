JuJu Smith-Schuster makes thoughts known on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown sharing field for first time as he sits in hot seat

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:55 GMT
Kansas City wide receivers Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has reacted to the prospect of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown sharing the field. For months, Chiefs fans have been dreaming of the impact those three would have on offense with Patrick Mahomes dictating play.

The Chiefs had assembled the trio’s lineup ahead of last season, with Brown coming in as a free-agent signing to join Rice and Worthy. However, the dream started becoming distant after just a play during the Chiefs’ first 2024 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown left the game with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for months. Rice would follow him to the infirmary after a few weeks when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Their official debut together got further postponed when, at the start of this season, Rice accepted a six-game suspension by the NFL.

The suspension was due to a road-racing incident that happened in Dallas. With Rice’s suspension fully served, the long-awaited line-up is due in the next game against the Los Angeles Raiders.

JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed the excitement many Chiefs fans would be feeling during his post-game locker room interview on Sunday. He said:

“I’m so excited, man! I’m so excited. Those guys in camp… To see those three guys on the offense will be very dangerous and very scary for a lot of defenses.”

The Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, is also excited ahead of the next game, saying:

“I think they’re looking forward to it, maybe even more than I’m looking forward to it. They’re excited to play together. Those three are very close.”
JuJu Smith-Schuster faces potential charge following post-game brawl

JuJu Smith-Schuster was involved in a post-game brawl on Sunday during the Chiefs’ win against the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver was hit by Lions safety Brian Branch, who now potentially faces a fine from the league.

Branch alleged in his post-game interview that Smith-Schuster had illegally blocked him during the game, fueling his anger and eventual outburst. He said:

“I got blocked in the back illegally. It was in front of the ref, and the ref didn’t do anything. And stuff like that, I could have got hurt off of that play.”

If a possible review by the league on the alleged hit finds it illegal, the Chiefs' veteran receiver may be liable for a fine of $17,389.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

