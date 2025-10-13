JuJu Smith-Schuster makes thoughts known on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown sharing field for first time as he sits in hot seat

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has reacted to the prospect of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown sharing the field. For months, Chiefs fans have been dreaming of the impact those three would have on offense with Patrick Mahomes dictating play.The Chiefs had assembled the trio’s lineup ahead of last season, with Brown coming in as a free-agent signing to join Rice and Worthy. However, the dream started becoming distant after just a play during the Chiefs’ first 2024 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Brown left the game with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for months. Rice would follow him to the infirmary after a few weeks when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Their official debut together got further postponed when, at the start of this season, Rice accepted a six-game suspension by the NFL.The suspension was due to a road-racing incident that happened in Dallas. With Rice’s suspension fully served, the long-awaited line-up is due in the next game against the Los Angeles Raiders.JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed the excitement many Chiefs fans would be feeling during his post-game locker room interview on Sunday. He said:“I’m so excited, man! I’m so excited. Those guys in camp… To see those three guys on the offense will be very dangerous and very scary for a lot of defenses.”The Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, is also excited ahead of the next game, saying:“I think they’re looking forward to it, maybe even more than I’m looking forward to it. They’re excited to play together. Those three are very close.”JuJu Smith-Schuster faces potential charge following post-game brawlJuJu Smith-Schuster was involved in a post-game brawl on Sunday during the Chiefs’ win against the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver was hit by Lions safety Brian Branch, who now potentially faces a fine from the league.Branch alleged in his post-game interview that Smith-Schuster had illegally blocked him during the game, fueling his anger and eventual outburst. He said:“I got blocked in the back illegally. It was in front of the ref, and the ref didn’t do anything. And stuff like that, I could have got hurt off of that play.”If a possible review by the league on the alleged hit finds it illegal, the Chiefs' veteran receiver may be liable for a fine of $17,389.