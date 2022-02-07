JuJu Smith-Schuster names the team he wants to play for in 2022

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will officially become a free agent in just a few short weeks.

This week, while at an event for 7-Eleven, the wide receiver, who was accompanied by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, said he expects to hit free agency when the signing period opens. Insinuating that he doesn't expect to get a deal done with the Pittsburgh Steelers, like he did last offseason.

Speaking about his future plans, Smith-Schuster said he wouldn't mind playing for the Dallas Cowboys. While it's unknown if the Cowboys are interested in signing another top wide receiver considering their offensive core, he praised Prescott for being "a great quarterback."

“He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it."-JuJu Smith-Schuster on the possibility of playing for the Dallas Cowboys

He also took a slight dig at the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving a compliment to the Dallas Cowboys for the state-of-the-art facility that they have. Would the Cowboys offer a contract to JuJu Smith-Schuster considering the weapons they already have on offense?

But wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, is set to become a free agent which could leave their options open when it comes to free agent prospects.

What will happen when JuJu Smith-Schuster hits free agency?

The 25-year-old wide receiver said he has enjoyed playing for such a successful organization that has a history of success. However, will there be an agreement that will benefit both sides? He is looking for a long-term deal and has mentioned that he would like another four years with the Steelers.

Last season, he passed on multi-year deals with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and those deals would have proven more lucrative for him than just returning for another season with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he is ‘most likely’ headed for free agency.



JuJu mentioned the Chiefs and Cowboys as two teams he’d be interested in going to this off-season. Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he is ‘most likely’ headed for free agency.JuJu mentioned the Chiefs and Cowboys as two teams he’d be interested in going to this off-season.

He played just five games this campaign after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in October. But a miraculous rehabilitation led to his return in the AFC Wild Card round. helping prove that he is 100% healthy.

The Kansas City Chiefs, though, may be another serious consideration for the wide receiver. The Chiefs have looked to add another strong option at wideout to compliment Tyreek Hill and Smith-Schuster may be just that.

Kansas City offered extra incentives last offseason in the hopes of getting a deal done with the Steelers. The Steelers are still uncertain about a starting quarterback, which may be what ultimately sways JuJu Smith-Schuster to join Patrick Mahomes this time around.

