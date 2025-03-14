JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk gushes as she marks another year together with ex-Chiefs WR

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recently celebrated one more year of togetherness with his fiancée Laura Kruk. To mark the occasion even more special for the couple, Kruk penned down a heartwarming message for the wide receiver.

On Thursday, Laura Kruk shared an Instagram post, which featured her best memories with JuJu Smith-Schuster over the years. Along with the pictures, Kruk penned down a short note:

"Forevever in our own little world. another year doing life with my fav person & cheers to many more," Kruk captioned the IG post.

In the first picture, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk can be seen holding hands, while together walking down the hill. The second picture is of the couple in a cozy moment, followed by a snapshot of them from the Chiefs' AFC championship win against the Buffalo Bills. The other slides of the IG post featured many more adorable moments of the couple.

JuJu Smith-Schuster penned a wholesome birthday tribute to Laura Kruk

Before Laura Kruk celebrated her anniversary with JuJu Smith-Schuster, the wide receiver shared a wholesome birthday tribute for his fiancée. He shared an Instagram post featuring his adorable moments with Kruk, attached with a birthday wish.

"Happy birthday twinnnn may God bless you with many more blessings... love you pookie," Smith-Schuster captioned his IG post.

The wide receiver's wholesome birthday message attracted a similar reaction from his fiancée, who commented:

"Love you pookie."

Smith-Schuster and Kruk got engaged during a romantic trip to Nantucket Island in September 2024. The couple broke the major news to their fans via a joint Instagram post featuring pictures from their engagement day.

Throughout the season, Laura Kruk marked her full attendance at almost all the Chiefs' games, to cheer for Smith-Schuster and the team. While Kansas City was on for an NFL-first three-peat, it wasn't to be, with the Philadelphia Eagles raining on that parade.

Smith-Schuster later shared his four-word reaction to the loss, saying he was "thankful for it all."

