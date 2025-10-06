JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shows off designer $592 bag during Jacksonville tour ahead of Chiefs-Jaguars clash

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The wide receiver's fiancee, Laura Kruk, posted photos on Instagram that she arrived in Florida on Sunday ahead of the Week 5 game.Laura Kruk's first photo showed her suitcase and handbag after she arrived in Jacksonville, Florida. The handbag was a dark brown/wine colored woven, leather handbag by Dragon Diffusion. On the Dragon Diffusion website, the handbag retails for $592.00.Juju Smith Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shared a glimpse of her travel necessities. (Photo via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)Kruk went on to share another photo on her Instagram Story, enjoying dinner by the water. She joked that it was clear to see what her favorite color is as her handbag, nails and glass of wine were all alike.&quot;can you tell what my favorite color is lol,&quot; Kruk joked. Laura Kruk shared another glimpse at her designer handbag. (Photo via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)In four games this season, Smith-Schuster has 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown. The Kansas City Chiefs have made strides the last two weeks as they have overcome an 0-2 start and won the last two games for a 2-2 record. JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee, Laura Kruk celebrated Chiefs win over RavensThe Kansas City Chiefs offense has dealt with injuries so far this season and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a top target for Patrick Mahomes. The wide receiver's fiancee, Laura Kruk celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' big win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. In an Instagram post, Laura Kruk celebrated the win with photos of her gameday look. Kruk wore a custom t-shirt with images of the wide receiver. She paired the look with black pants and red heels, completing the look with a red handbag. &quot;W’s in the Chat! 🙂‍↔️&quot; Laura Kruk captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuJu Smith-Schuster proposed to Laura Kruk in September 2024 while on a sunset cruise off of Nantucket. Smith-Schuster is in his second consecutive season with the Kansas City Chiefs, third overall. He played with the Chiefs in 2022, winning a Super Bowl title with the team. He played for the New England Patriots in 2023 before rejoining the Chiefs in 2024.