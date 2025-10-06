  • home icon
  JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shows off designer $592 bag during Jacksonville tour ahead of Chiefs-Jaguars clash

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shows off designer $592 bag during Jacksonville tour ahead of Chiefs-Jaguars clash

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 06, 2025 18:14 GMT
JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk arrived in Jacksonville in style with her designer handbag. (Photos via Laura Kruk's Instagram)

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The wide receiver's fiancee, Laura Kruk, posted photos on Instagram that she arrived in Florida on Sunday ahead of the Week 5 game.

Laura Kruk's first photo showed her suitcase and handbag after she arrived in Jacksonville, Florida. The handbag was a dark brown/wine colored woven, leather handbag by Dragon Diffusion. On the Dragon Diffusion website, the handbag retails for $592.00.

Juju Smith Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shared a glimpse of her travel necessities. (Photo via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)
Juju Smith Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shared a glimpse of her travel necessities. (Photo via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)

Kruk went on to share another photo on her Instagram Story, enjoying dinner by the water. She joked that it was clear to see what her favorite color is as her handbag, nails and glass of wine were all alike.

"can you tell what my favorite color is lol," Kruk joked.
Laura Kruk shared another glimpse at her designer handbag. (Photo via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)
Laura Kruk shared another glimpse at her designer handbag. (Photo via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)

In four games this season, Smith-Schuster has 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown. The Kansas City Chiefs have made strides the last two weeks as they have overcome an 0-2 start and won the last two games for a 2-2 record.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee, Laura Kruk celebrated Chiefs win over Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has dealt with injuries so far this season and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a top target for Patrick Mahomes. The wide receiver's fiancee, Laura Kruk celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' big win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

In an Instagram post, Laura Kruk celebrated the win with photos of her gameday look. Kruk wore a custom t-shirt with images of the wide receiver. She paired the look with black pants and red heels, completing the look with a red handbag.

"W’s in the Chat! 🙂‍↔️" Laura Kruk captioned the post.

JuJu Smith-Schuster proposed to Laura Kruk in September 2024 while on a sunset cruise off of Nantucket. Smith-Schuster is in his second consecutive season with the Kansas City Chiefs, third overall. He played with the Chiefs in 2022, winning a Super Bowl title with the team. He played for the New England Patriots in 2023 before rejoining the Chiefs in 2024.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
