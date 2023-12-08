Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a new fan in Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts. During an appearance on the Jess Cagle Show, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed that the Netflix documentary show, Quarterback, featuring Mahomes, gave her a new perspective on life. She said:

"I watched this documentary series, 'Quarterback.' It has changed my life, I think. Because I'm a big football fan, but this has given me an insight. Like, I have so much respect right now for Patrick Mahomes, I don't know what to do with it. There's really not a place for me to put it on a daily basis."

She added:

"The quarterback, you think, like, 'Oh, he shows up and throws the ball around.' I mean, that's what I thought. That's wrong. I felt a kinship because I feel like my homework, when I'm working, it never ends. There's always some other element, some other thing to learn, to figure out, to get ready for to, you know, whatever it is, and so I kind of felt like, 'I understand you, Patrick Mahomes.'"

Patrick Mahomes' tough 2023 season

Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the face of the NFL. However, he has a tough season by his lofty standards in 2023. The superstar quarterback is averaging a career-low in passing yards with 260.6. His passer rating of 95.1 and quarterback rating of 69.7 are the lowest and second-lowest marks, respectively, since he took over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018.

Despite the drop-off, Mahomes ranks eighth in the league in passing yards with 3,127 and sixth in touchdown passes with 22. The Chiefs have lost three of their last five games but boast an 8-4 record and remain in the hunt for a first-round bye in the playoffs. They are currently the third seed in the AFC behind the 9-3 Miami Dolphins and 9-3 Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, is also in the conversation to win the coveted award for the third time in his career. The Chiefs quarterback's numbers in a down year are career seasons for most players.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be in action on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, who are in a rut, reeling at 6-6 and desperate to win all their remaining games to ensure they secure a spot in the playoffs. The two teams usually put on a show when they face each other. Expect nothing less from their battle in Week 14.