Julian Edelman celebrates 2025 MLB Opening Day in 'romantic' Red Sox post with Rob Gronkowski

On Thursday, for Julian Edelman, the spirit of baseball nostalgia was alive and well. The former New England Patriots WR shared a throwback photo from Fenway Park on Instagram.

Ad

The image, drenched in Red Sox pride, showed Edelman and former longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski standing side by side. They sported customized white jerseys with bold red lettering. Edelman repped his No. 11 and Gronkowski donned his No. 87.

Edelman wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"How can you not be romantic about baseball? #GoSox"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

28 out of 30 teams will play on the Opening Day on Thursday.

Some important games are:

New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre

Houston Astros vs New York Mets

The Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays will play their first game on Friday instead because Hurricane Milton affected Tropicana Field.

Julian Edelman and Gronkowski threw ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park

In April 2019, former Patriots stars Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Stephon Gilmore took part in the Red Sox’s home opener. The three, fresh from a Super Bowl win, threw the first pitches together.

Ad

Ad

Cut to April 2024, before the Boston Red Sox faced the Cleveland Guardians, Gronkowski threw the ceremonial first pitch for the second time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the ball landed near the mound's edge, he raised his fist in excitement. Thereafter, Gronk shared a chest bump with Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck, who was supposed to catch the pitch.

In the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski played together for nine seasons between 2010 and 2018. They won three Super Bowls together.

Even after years of retirement, Edelman and Gronk continue to be close pals. They also co-host a podcast called "Dudes on Dudes," where they discuss sports and share stories from their NFL careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.