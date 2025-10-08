Julian Edelman claims Patriots' win against Bills was "most exciting" since he left New England

Julian Edelman believes the New England Patriots' recent victory over the Buffalo Bills is the organization's most exciting since he left the team.

Taking to his and Rob Gronkowski's podcast, Dudes on Dudes, Edelman gave his thoughts on the Patriots' 23-20 victory over the Bills on the road. Edleman noted that the Bills have been "owning" the Patriots for the past several years, and New England has been constructing their team to best their division rivals ever since.

"It's definitely one of the most exciting wins that I can remember since I've played for the Patriots. And I think this is a huge deal, and especially for us, because this was one of the division rivals that we always owned, and then it's kind of transformed.

"And they've been owning the Patriots for a while, and they're the big dogs on the block in the division, and for the Patriots to go on the road and play a good football game... They've been designing their team for the last five years to try to beat the Buffalo Bills."

The game this past Sunday featured the division rivals going head-to-head on Sunday Night Football. While quarterbacks Josh Allen and Drake Maye put up a stellar back-and-forth offensive contest, it was ultimately New England that came out on top with the upset victory.

New England hands Buffalo their first loss of the season

The Bills were the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL heading into Sunday night's game, as the Philadelphia Eagles had been upset by the Denver Broncos earlier that afternoon. It was looking like Buffalo might escape the week being the only franchise in the league with an unblemished record before Maye, sponsored by an outstanding performance from ex-Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, rallied his team to victory.

Now, the Patriots will carry the momentum of defeating, arguably, the team to beat in the AFC, into Week Six against a struggling 1-4 New Orleans Saints team on the road. As for Josh Allen and the Bills, they'll look for a quick turnaround against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football next week on the road.

New England now owns what could be a crucial tie-breaker over the Bills should it be needed later on in the season. Of course, they'll meet once again in December for their second game of the year, in which Buffalo will likely be playing with a chip on its shoulder with the playoffs looming so close.

