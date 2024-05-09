Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a joyous moment for many New England Patriots fans as they saw their team's favorite stars reunite. Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Drew Bledsoe, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were among the people who were part of the roast.

While fans enjoyed it, things were not smooth between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. Speaking on his podcast Games with Names, Edelman detailed the tension between his former coach and team owner, before the Netflix special began. [from 7:29]

"Pre show, we're in the greenroom," Edelman said. "Randy [Moss], Drew [Bledsoe], me, Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], we're just chilling in there. Bill's opening up. He's having fun. He's talking war stories. We're talking rookies. Doing the shit we know what Bill is all about but it was like amplified because he was excited to see you guys because he doesn't have a job anymore."

Drew Bledsoe, who was the guest on the podcast, explained that Robert Kraft then walked into the room when Bill Belichick was conversing with his former Patriots players. He added that the tension between the two was "very real."

"The tension in that room though, could cut f***ing glass," Julian Edelman continued.

"I was so awkward. I was watching Coach [Belichick] and I tried to give Coach a heads up... Of course he didn't f**king see it. And he came in and I was just like, 'ohh sh*t this could be some fireworks.' I just walked away."

Bill Belichick reportedly missed out on Falcons job due to Robert Kraft

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft's relationship wasn't always the best of it. It had more conflicts over the team's historic 20-year success.

The Patriots parted ways with Belichick in January 2024. Following the exit, he was expected to be coaching the Atlanta Falcons after the team's serious interest in the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

But, in what was a shocking move, the Falcons pivoted and named Raheem Morris their head coach. As per an ESPN report from Seth Wickersham, Robert Kraft was influential in Bill Belichick not landing the Falcons job.

"In a conversation with [Arthur] Blank, [Robert Kraft] delivered a stark assessment of Belichick's character, according to a source who spoke to two people: a close Kraft friend and a longtime Belichick confidant. The source quoted the Belichick source as saying, "Robert called Arthur to warn him not to trust Bill." That account was backed up, the source said, by the close Kraft friend."

Moreover, the Apple TV+ documentary, "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," which recalled the 20-year dominance of the franchise, portrayed Belichick in a very negative tone.

Belichick currently is expected to join ManningCast and explore coaching opportunities again in 2025.

