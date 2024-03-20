Former Patriots Super Bowl champions rip 'The Dynasty' documentary over negative portrayal

Former New England Patriots Super Bowl champions Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison sounded off on Apple TV+’s “The Dynasty" documentary. The docuseries dives deep into the 20-year dominance of the franchise.

McCourty, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in his 13-year NFL career in New England, said he felt "duped" after watching the documentary because it only shed light on the negative side of the team and former head coach Bill Belichick.

“I felt like I got kind of duped,” McCourty said. “I watched and I was just like, man, only things I said that could come across as negative to Bill was the only thing [used]... And I thought that was probably the worst part. That everything that we all gave to the 20 years that it encompassed, they only hit anything that was negative.”

Bill Belichick and the Patriots drafted Devin McCourty as the 27th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The 2x Pro Bowler was not pleased with how the documentary omitted parts that would've shown Belichick in a good light.

“Bill was a big reason we helped a guy get released from prison after 28 years,” McCourty said. “He was one of the first people after I read and told everybody about this story raise his hand and he said, ‘How do we help?’ He said, ‘I’m willing to sign my name on a letter that goes to the governor.’ And you know the impact of Bill Belichick’s name on anything in Massachusetts. And I thought that showed so much growth and change of how he saw things outside of football compared to years before. And it was just like, ‘Well, that makes him look good, so we’re not gonna include that.”

Rodney Harrison expressed disappointment with documentary missing out major storylines

Rodney Harrison said the documentary was too focused on Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft. He critiqued the documentary for missing out on the major storylines of the '03 and '04 Super Bowl wins, which laid the groundwork for the team's future success.

It just seemed so Tom and Bill's centric. And Kraft. I didn't enjoy it. I stopped because it didn't tell the stories like of me coming, and Corey Dillon.... I interviewed for five or six hours, I was in New York. And all they had me saying was Fuck ‘em all. Fuck ‘em all.’ Like, that’s it.

Rodney Harrison joined the team in the 2003 offseason. The 2x Pro Bowler played a viral role in the New England Patriots winning back-to-back Lombard Trophies in '03 and '04.

“The Dynasty: New England Patriots" documentary has been received with a multitude of reactions. The 10-part series also covers the Deflategate controversy, the historic Super Bowl LI OT 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, and Malcolm Butler's benching, among other storylines.