"Did you pay the refs too after paying Asante Samuel?” - Julian Edelman throws Eli Manning under the bus over controversial Super Bowl holding call

Eli Manning is the reason no NFL team has ever gone undefeated in a 16-game regular season and the playoffs. The New England Patriots were very close, having won every game they up until the Super Bowl, where Manning led the New York Giants back to snatch victory.

One of the key plays in that drive has become one of the most iconic moments in NFL history. It's known as "The Helmet Catch." It was one of the most absurd catches ever, preceded by one of the most incredible escape acts by Eli Manning.

Julian Edelman hosted the former Giants quarterback on his new Games with Names podcast. In short order, they got round to discussing the Helmet Catch play. Many Patriots fans believe a few calls could have gone their way, a point that Edelman brought up:

“That was close, Eli? What about the holding penalty - did you pay the refs, too, after paying Asante Samuel?”

The wideout was referring to a moment where Asante Samuel may have been prevented from making a play and preventing the catch. Manning responded, "What holding?"

Edelman also referenced the quarterback's incredible escape from a near certain sack. To which Manning responded:

“Me? I wasn’t in the grasp. They were pulling on me, but you can’t call that in a Super Bowl. You can’t blow the whistle. They do that to keep guys safe. There’s no being safe in a Super Bowl. You’ve gotta let the guys play. Maybe close to being called, but not really, not in that moment."

The host asked the former quarterback if the throw was a prayer and Manning joked that it was only a small prayer, one that would be answered by David Tyree.

Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?

Determining whether or not someone is a Hall of Famer can be difficult, especially for fringe players. It involves trying to guess how voters will feel, which is a nearly impossible task. Eli Manning is set up fairly well to make the Hall of Fame, but he might not be a first-ballot player.

His two Super Bowl titles are certainly enough to warrant consideration. Especially considering the 2007 title in which they defeated the unbeaten Patriots. However, his regular-season performances are not necessarily on the level of the Hall of Fame.

Eli Manning spent hs entire 16-year NFL career with the New York Giants. He threw for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions. Realistically, his longevity, career totals and two Super Bowl victories should get him into the Hall of Fame.

