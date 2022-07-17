"He’s gonna have that same nepotism that a Manning has" - NFL fans react to Russell Wilson working out with his step-son Future

There have been a few talented NFL families over the years. The Manning family boasts multiple-time MVP Peyton Manning, two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning and number one high school commit Arch Manning. That's not to mention Archie Manning, Peyton and Eli's talented father.

Russell Wilson might not be considered part of one of those families. His parents weren't involved in the NFL and nor are any of his siblings. His kids are fairly young, but one of them, his step-son Future, might be on the way to making a dynasty.

He's only eight years old, but fans can see a possible future in football after Wilson posted a workout video with his step-son.

Here are the top comments:

Buster @MOSSdbyMCLAURIN @DangeRussWilson @NFL i would have picked that ball and taken it to the house @DangeRussWilson @NFL i would have picked that ball and taken it to the house

CEEJAY @C_J_DMV @DangeRussWilson @NFL Good example of what a stepfather should be . @DangeRussWilson @NFL Good example of what a stepfather should be .

Future might have a football career someday, and Russell Wilson could be a great help in developing him.

NFL families that the Wilsons could join someday

Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

The Mannings, as mentioned, are probably the most famous football family. It will be interesting to see if Arch Manning makes the NFL, continuing his family's legacy. However, there are definitely a lot more football families than just the Manning's.

The Matthews family has a reputation in the NFL. Clay Matthews III is a former Green Bay Packers linebacker of great repute. His grandfather, Clay Matthews Sr., played in the league for the San Francisco 49ers between 1953-55. His father, Clay Matthews Jr., played for the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons in a career that spanned between 1978-1996.

Matthews Jr. recorded 1,561 tackles in his career. This is the seventh most in NFL history. Matthews Jr. had a brother named Bruce Matthews. He played guard, center, offensive tackle and long snapper for the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans between 1983-2001. Clay Matthews III has a brother named Casey Matthews, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings between 2011-2015.

Bill Belichick is perhaps the best coach of all time. His son Stephen is an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, making them quite the father-son duo.

Howie Long, a current analyst, had a decorated career and two stellar footballing sons: Kyle and Chris. Kyle Long is currently a free agent after playing for the Chicago Bears and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Long is one of six players to win consecutive Super Bowls for different teams. He won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Right now, the Edmunds are a prominent football family with three active players: Trey, Tremaine and Terrell. Ferrell Edmunds, their father, also had a footballing career.

The Watt family is one of the most popular families in the league right now. Derek Watt and T.J. Watt both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, while J.J. Watt plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

It seems like a lot to ask, but can the Wilson's follow in these families' footsteps?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far