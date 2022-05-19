Russell Wilson set to make NFL history if he manages to beat Seahawks and Chargers

Russell Wilson will be playing for a new team this season, Denver Broncos, after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Denver acquired Wilson in a massive trade.

Denver traded away TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris, QB Drew Lock, 2022 first-, second- and fifth-round picks and 2023 first- and second-round picks. In return, they got QB Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Wilson has defeated 30 out of the 32 teams in the NFL during his career. He will have a chance to beat the remaining two teams this season as he will play his former side, the Seattle Seahawks.

Aside from Seattle, since he was never able to go against them, the only other team he needs to beat to have a win over every team in the league is the Los Angeles Chargers.

If victorious against both teams this season, he will become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to defeat every single team in the league. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Brett Favre are the four in this exclusive club. Wilson will have a chance to join that elite company this season.

Russell Wilson's Broncos play the Seahawks in Week 1 and the Chargers in Weeks 6 and 18

Russell Wilson will play his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the first game of the season for the Broncos. The game will be the first to be featured on Monday Night Football this season.

Wilson and the Broncos will have two opportunities to beat the Chargers as they play their division rivals in weeks 6 and 18.

Wilson has played the Chargers twice in his career, but has fallen short both times. In 2014, they lost by a score of 30-21. In 2018, they lost 25-17. This season, he'll have the chance to even that head-to-head record against them if he's able to pull off both victories.

Even if Wilson is unable to beat the Chargers this season, he'll have two shots at them next season, as they are in the same division.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has beaten 31 teams in the league. He won’t have a chance to beat all 32, like Wilson, unless he leaves the Packers for a team that plays Green Bay on their schedule, which is highly unlikely.

