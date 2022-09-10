Julian Edelman explains why 'third-favorite Manning' Peyton is responsible for breakthrough in NFL career

Julian Edelman has been retired from football for a number of years now. He has found a new way to stay busy by jumping into the podcast game. His new podcast, Games with Names, has already nabbed a Hall of Fame quarterback as a guest. Peyton Manning joined the wide receiver on the show.

In the leadup to the quarterback's appearance, however, the wide receiver made his opinion on the quarterback known. He called him his "third-favorite Manning." Here's how he put it:

"We got the Sheriff [joining us today]... My second favorite Manning in the world. Actually, I might even put him third [and] I might go [with] Archie [second].... Archie didn't knock me out of two AFC championships…"

That said, he also gave a caveat, crediting the quarterback's actions for giving him the opportunity to make his big break.

"But in hindsight, Peyton Manning, he did take Wes Welker, [which] gave me an opportunity … opened things up."

Julian Edelman's big break

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

The wide receiver was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Initially, most fans completely overlooked him. However, he overperformed his draft stock in his rookie year, earning 359 yards and a touchdown.

Despite having a relatively solid rookie outing considering his circumstances, the wide receiver failed to muster any momentum in changing the coaches' opinions. In 2010, 2011, and 2012, he earned barely more than 300 yards during the three year span combined.

However, in 2013, he popped. In 16 games of action, he earned 1,056 yards and six touchdowns. It was the start of the best run of his career. From 2013-2019, he had five years in which he earned, at least, 850 yards. During that time, he played in two Super Bowl and came out victorious. His contributions in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons are his most famous.

In the game, he caught five passes for 87 yards. One of the catches remains one of the best catches in the history of the NFL in the eyes of most fans. During the infamous 28-3 comeback, Edelman caught a pass from Tom Brady in miraculous fashion. While falling and rolling with the defender, the wide receiver managed to snag the ball just centimeters off the turf.

Many argue the Patriots would not have won that Super Bowl without Julian Edelman. After Tom Brady left the team at the end of the 2019 season, the wide receiver stuck around for one final year. After battling through injuries for much of the season, Edelman retired from the league at the end of the year.

