Julian Edelman has had his say where his former head coach Bill Belichick should go after being dismissed by the New England Patriots. The wide receiver methodically outlined his reasons why Super Bowl-winning head coach should go and join the Philadelphia Eagles.

First, he said that the Eagles' Achilles heel was their defense this year. It was one of the worst in the league and it contributed to Philadelphia losing in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Highlighting that tightening up defenses is what Bill Belichick is known for, Julian Edelman said,

"I like Philadelphia for three reasons. One, players. They got some players. The players they need are on defense. That's Bill's forte."

Secondly, due the longevity of his tenure with the Patriots, the head coach might want to stay nearer to the East Coast rather than going to some place like Los Angeles, where he has been linked with the Chargers. He continued,

"Two, location. It's an East Coast team. He's got family in New England. This guy's got a life in New England, you know, he's got grandkids and stuff there... It's gonna be hard to see him going to San Diego or LA.".

Finally, Bill Belichick might be loathe to relinquish control of recruiting duties he had as a general manager in New England, unless he knows someone with a better caliber exists. Having lost a Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Julian Edelman believes that he will have the requisite respect for Howie Roseman, highlighting,

"And then three, the respect that he has for Howie Roseman. Howie has beat him in Super Bowls and has Bill has a respect for people that do their job well... And I think that would be, you know, a great fit for him."

Julian Edelman makes good points why Bill Belichick should join the Eagles but Nick Sirianni looks set to stay

Julian Edelman's analysis notwithstanding, it is unlikely that a vacancy opens up with the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Sirianni, who led them to the Super Bowl last season, is expected to stay. Instead, as per reports, they are looking for new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Considering one of the people they are looking to get rid of is defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, a Bill Belichick protégé, it is unlikely that the former Patriots head coach will end up there. The Atlanta Falcons have already interviewed the six-time Super Bowl champion and other teams are reportedly interested as well.