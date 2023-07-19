The Miami Dolphins are thought to be genuine AFC and Super Bowl contenders this season, but former New England Patriot Julian Edelman isn't sold on Tua Tagovailoa's team.

With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and a host of offensive weapons for Tua, coupled with a stout defense that added star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, many have the Dolphins right in the thick of Super Bowl contention.

But for Edelman, who was speaking on The New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, the former star receiver sees Miami regressing this upcoming season.

Edelman said:

“I could see Miami taking a step back. I don’t know if it was a fluke but you know, December and November football's different, it's different. I see them taking a step back because they have so much hype around them. There's like always that one team where they're supposed to be good and something like, what is it, 40% of the teams that made the playoffs last year aren't going to make the playoffs this year.”

So it appears that despite all the hype around Miami this season, Edelman isn't completely sold on them just yet.

Can Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami to the playoffs?

The first thing that the Dolphins have to get right is Tua's health, as he suffered multiple concussions last season. Having only played 13 games, Tua Tagovailoa still threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions while leading the Dolphins to an 8-5 record.

If all his health issues are behind him and Tua can stay upright, then the Dolphins might be in business next season. However, the AFC and the AFC East are dripping with talented teams.

Just making it out of the division for Tua looks to be tough as the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets (with Aaron Rodgers) call it home.

But Tua Tagovailoa does have the weapons to trouble any team in the league, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the main threats.

It remains to be seen whether the Dolphins are playoff bound. But if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy, they have just as good a chance as anyone to make the postseason.

