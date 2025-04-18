  • home icon
Julian Edelman fuels AJ Brown to Patriots rumors after Eagles star shows off his and Tom Brady's jerseys

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 18, 2025 19:42 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles (image credit: getty)

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman sparked fresh trade speculation with a playful recruiting pitch to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. The comment came after Brown posted a video showing off autographed jerseys from Edelman and Tom Brady.

Brown, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, has been a longtime Patriots fan. His Instagram post featured him teasing fans with what initially appeared to be a potential trade announcement before revealing his prized memorabilia collection.

Brown posted it on Instagram on Friday. The clip started with Brown saying, "The wait is finally over," before pulling out a Patriots jersey with the No. 11.

"Man, I just be playing, man. I play too much, man," Brown said. "I like to have fun. Know Eagles fans just weren't being hot."
"All day bro. Feel free to rock 11 when you sign #FoxboroForever," Edelman commented.
Julian Edelman comment on AJ Brown&#039;s IG post (image credit: instagram/1k_alwaysopen)
Julian Edelman comment on AJ Brown's IG post (image credit: instagram/1k_alwaysopen)

AJ Brown's Patriots connection

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The interaction between AJ Brown and Julian Edelman comes amid reports that the Patriots had previously attempted to trade for Brown this offseason. New England has been looking to add depth at wide receiver.

Brown's association with the Patriots goes beyond being a supporter. He has worked with former New England linebacker and current coach Mike Vrabel when they were together with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown remains under contract with the Eagles for four more years, with the team having the option to release him after the 2026 season.

Beyond his NFL career, Brown remains connected to his roots. According to Athlon Sports, he will deliver the 2025 University of Mississippi commencement address on May 10. He holds the school's all-time receiving record with 2,984 yards and broke the single-season receptions mark with 85 catches in 2018.

