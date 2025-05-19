Julian Edelman highlights his QB roots in sweet birthday throwback for mom

Julian Edelman celebrated his mother Angela's birthday on Sunday with a throwback photo. In a post on his Instagram Story, the former New England Patriots' wide receiver shared a throwback photo of his football playing days at Kent State University.
The photo was taken after a game during his time playing for the Flashes, as he and his mother shared a photo documenting the moment. He then added a caption sharing a sweet and loving birthday message for his mom on her big day.
"Happy Birthday Mom, Love ya!" Edelman captioned the throwback photo.
While Julian Edelman made a career as a wide receiver, he was a three-year starting quarterback while playing at Kent State. He threw for 4,997 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,483 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.
The New England Patriots picked him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft, viewing him as a wide receiver, changing his position.
Julian Edelman shared 'Hall of Fame' moment with Dad
Wide receiver Julian Edelman played 12 seasons with the New England Patriots before retiring in April 2021. Edelman won three Super Bowl titles and was named MVP in Super Bowl LIII.
Edelman will now become the 37th member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame class. The wide receiver's selection was determined by the fans, and Edelman was selected over Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri. On X, Edelman shared a video of the moment he shared his Hall of Fame news with his father, Frank Edelman.
Frank Edelman was shocked and nearly didn't believe the big news at first and then showed his excitement for his son's accomplishments. The former New England Patriots wide receiver will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer alongside former head coach Bill Parcells.
Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns during his 12 years with the New England Patriots. An integral part of the dynasty built by the Patriots.
