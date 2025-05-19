Julian Edelman highlights his QB roots in sweet birthday throwback for mom

Julian Edelman celebrated his mother Angela's birthday on Sunday with a throwback photo. In a post on his Instagram Story, the former New England Patriots' wide receiver shared a throwback photo of his football playing days at Kent State University.

Ad

The photo was taken after a game during his time playing for the Flashes, as he and his mother shared a photo documenting the moment. He then added a caption sharing a sweet and loving birthday message for his mom on her big day.

"Happy Birthday Mom, Love ya!" Edelman captioned the throwback photo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edelman shared a sweet birthday photo for his Mom's birthday. (Photo via Julian Edelman's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Julian Edelman made a career as a wide receiver, he was a three-year starting quarterback while playing at Kent State. He threw for 4,997 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,483 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

The New England Patriots picked him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft, viewing him as a wide receiver, changing his position.

Julian Edelman shared 'Hall of Fame' moment with Dad

Wide receiver Julian Edelman played 12 seasons with the New England Patriots before retiring in April 2021. Edelman won three Super Bowl titles and was named MVP in Super Bowl LIII.

Edelman will now become the 37th member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame class. The wide receiver's selection was determined by the fans, and Edelman was selected over Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri. On X, Edelman shared a video of the moment he shared his Hall of Fame news with his father, Frank Edelman.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Frank Edelman was shocked and nearly didn't believe the big news at first and then showed his excitement for his son's accomplishments. The former New England Patriots wide receiver will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer alongside former head coach Bill Parcells.

Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns during his 12 years with the New England Patriots. An integral part of the dynasty built by the Patriots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.