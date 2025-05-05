Tom Brady sends 3-word message for Julian Edelman's Hall Of Fame induction

Former quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged Julian Edelman’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction, posting a message on his Instagram Stories on Monday. Edelman was named the 37th Hall of Fame inductee, following a fan vote that the team announced.
TB12 had just three words for it:
“LEGEND. Congratulations bubs.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Julian Edelman spent 11 seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls. He was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII and is second in team history in total receptions. Patriots owner Robert Kraft called Edelman “one of the great success stories” in team history. He noted Edelman was drafted as a college QB in the seventh round and had never played receiver.
Julian Edelman ended his career with 620 catches, over 6,800 yards, and 36 TDs. In the playoffs, he added 118 catches for 1,442 yards and 5 scores. His most famous moment was a diving catch in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons during New England’s comeback win.
Edelman will enter the Patriots Hall of Fame alongside former coach Bill Parcells. The ceremony's date has not yet been announced.
Tom Brady offers recovery help to Carlos Sainz through his NFL connection
During the Miami GP weekend, Tom Brady shared tips with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz about staying fit as athletes age. Sainz asked Brady how he managed to play at a high level well into his 40s. Brady explained that focusing on recovery, like sleep, nutrition, hydration, and body treatments, was key to his long career.
Carlos Sainz admitted he doesn't give enough attention to muscle recovery, especially for his neck, and asked Brady for advice. The 47-year-old offered to introduce him to his best friend, who works with the Raiders and an English soccer team, and can help with recovery treatments, via Atlassian Williams Racing.
“[When] you go to Las Vegas this year, I’ll have you see my best friend. He’s out there taking care of the Raiders football team now. He’s in charge of the whole team and he’s even in charge of an English soccer team.”
This offer shows how important recovery is for athletes, no matter the sport. For Sainz, connecting with Brady’s friend could help him stay competitive and follow the example of older drivers like Fernando Alonso, who adjust their routines to keep performing at their best.
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"