"Just gained a ton of respect for Herbert there. That’s a leader" - 3x Super Bowl winner Julian Edelman impressed with Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and proved it once again on Thursday night in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers' star also proved his toughness in the game. Three-time Super Bowl-winning Julian Edelman took notice of the quarterback's play in the game. Edelman took to Twitter and said the following:

"Just gained a ton of respect for Herbert there. That’s a leader."

In the game, Herbert threw for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. It was his 18th career game with 300+ passing yards since 2020, which leads the NFL in that regard.

The 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year was driven to the turf with just over five minutes left in the game. He looked to be in pain following the play but left the field on his own. Backup quarterback Chase Daniel came in for one play before Herbert returned under center.

With over a minute left in the game, the quarterback threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Palmer to keep the game close. He was still showing signs of that rib injury on that throw. Given his injury, he gained a great deal of respect from Edelman and countless others around the league.

Los Angeles Chargers HC discusses Justin Herbert's performance

Head coach Brandon Staley discussed Justin Herbert's toughness in the postgame press conference:

"You're not going to see a quarterback in any level of football play tougher, more for their team and will their team to give them a chance than him."

Staley added:

"There's nobody that can do what he can do. Nobody. He showed a lot of guts. He showed us what he shows us every day, that we're never out of the fight. And he brought us back and gave us a chance."

The quarterback had an X-ray after the game, but there has been no update on the potential injury yet. The Chargers' next game is in 10 days versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

An extra three days of rest could very well help Justin Herbert and L.A., who would be much weaker on the field without him. We will likely learn more about his potential injury in the near future.

