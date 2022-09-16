Who won the NFL game last night? Results from Thursday Night Football between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers opened up Week 2 of the NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15.

Both teams were coming off a win in their respective season openers and were looking to maintain their undefeated streak on Thursday night. The Chiefs easily accounted for the Arizona Cardinals to kick off their season, while the Chargers eased past the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

The Week 2 clash between Kansas City and LA was consequently a game that pitted two incredible offenses and two defenses that could disrupt the passer.

In the end, it was the Chiefs who emerged victorious 27-24 as Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Justin Herbert, who played through pain in the last quarter, finished with 334 yards, three touchdowns and one critical interception.

The win sees the Chiefs move to the top of the AFC West division. Meanwhile, the Chargers and Herbert will return to LA to begin planning for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.

Kansas City Chiefs narrowly edge Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Given the quality of both offenses, many expected the game to be a shootout, with points galore. However, the defenses more than played their part with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in particular becoming more and more disruptive as the game went on.

Meanwhile, with Keenan Allen out with a hamstring injury, the Chargers needed someone to step up in his absence and Mike Williams did it perfectly. Williams caught eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown as he carried the offense at times.

Running back Austin Ekeler was once again good for LA, rushing for 39 yards on 14 carries. But it was his efforts in the passing game that saw him become a focal point as he finished with nine catches for 55 yards.

Gerald Everett (six rec., 71 yards) and DeAndre Carter (three rec., 55 yards) also provided good value in the passing game.

Mike Williams stepped up for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While there were several notable performances, a mistake at the worst time from Herbert put the Chargers in a spot of bother.

As LA drove down the field to score the go-ahead touchdown, he threw an interception on the goal-line that rookie Jaylen Watson broke inside and picked off of him. Watson went the length of the field and the play changed the game.

Mahomes then mopped up, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire produced a sensational run late on to get the Chiefs in field-goal range. This ultimately won them a closely fought game.

Herbert, hampered by a rib injury, fought on bravely and drove the length of the field to score a touchdown thanks to Joshua Palmer's catch. The play brought the Los Angeles Chargers to within three points of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for LA, the Chiefs recovered the onside kick to take their record to 2-0 for the season.

