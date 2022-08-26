Julian Edelman to join Tom Brady at Buccaneers? Ex-Patriots star uses epic Michael Jordan reference to answer

Julian Edelman continues to fuel speculation about a possible return to the NFL. He recently told Rich Eisen that although he didn't miss playing football last season, he did miss going to camp this year. Even going as far as to say that he may consider signing with a team later in the season if they are still in contention.

Now, Edelman has added to the rumor that he would consider joining his former teammate Tom Brady. The 36 year old retired wide receiver hosted an "Ask Me Anything" question and answer session on Reddit on Thursday.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 Brought my cleats to the desert just in case… Brought my cleats to the desert just in case… 🌵 https://t.co/3Ffud1FLFG

Reddit users asked the three-time Super Bowl winner about Tom Brady's absence. To which Edelman joked that he knew the quarterback was going to be a contestant on The Masked Singer.

One Reddit user suggested that Edelman would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after taking another comment personally.

Edelman responded with the famous GIF of Michael Jordan from ESPN's Last Dance:

Some have taken this to mean he will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Is Edelman considering a return to the gridiron or does he just enjoy keeping people on their toes?

Would Julian Edelman sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLIX

Julian Edelman has been talking a lot lately about his life during and after his 12 year career in the NFL. Not to mention a desire to return to football.

On his new podcast Games With Names, he and co-host Sam Morril talked about the possibility of an NFL return. Specifically, if he would consider playing with his former quarterback Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's what he said:

"That would be such a cowboy way of going out. I just got a little chill."

FanSided @FanSided Julian Edelman contemplates playing one game with Tom Brady and the Bucs to lure Tom to join the podcast Julian Edelman contemplates playing one game with Tom Brady and the Bucs to lure Tom to join the podcast 😂 https://t.co/vW3ZHoLRZm

With Gronkowski retiring this offseason, adding a familiar target to the offense might benefit Tom Brady. The truth, however, is that the Buccaneers are unlikely to need Julian Edelman.

Mike Evans is the number one wide receiver for the Buccaneers. Then there's Chris Godwin, who is returning from ACL surgery. They also signed Julio Jones and Russell Gage this offseason as well. But adding a veteran down the stretch may be a good idea, especially if there's an injury crisis.

We will see if there is a fairytale ending for Tom Brady and Julian Edelman in the upcoming season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Games with Names podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

