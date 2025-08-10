  • home icon
  Julian Edelman makes feelings known on Stefon Diggs returning from ACL injury after attending Patriots training camp

Julian Edelman makes feelings known on Stefon Diggs returning from ACL injury after attending Patriots training camp

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:10 GMT
Syndication: The Providence Journal - Source: Imagn

More positive news has emerged about Stefon Diggs’ recovery from his ACL injury, with Julian Edelman stating the Patriots’ wideout is ahead of schedule. Reviewing his recent visit to the Patriots’ training camp, Edelman assessed the team’s injury situation.

Speaking on Diggs’ recovery on the latest episode of Dudes On Dudes, the former Patriots’ wide receiver expressed how impressed he is with his progress. He said:

“Diggs made some big plays. He’s looking good. He’s seven months out of ACL surgery.”
His co-host on the show, Rob Gronkowski, also added:

“Feels like he’s going to get better as the year goes on as well. Like, just to be seven months and already out there making some plays, like you’re just going to keep amping it up.”

Edelman added:

“So, like, he’s already, I feel, ahead of schedule. He looked pretty good.”
Stefon Diggs played for the Houston Texans last season, tearing his ACL in Week 8. He recorded his lowest per-game numbers since 2017, with only 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the receiver has gotten clearance for full participation at the Patriots’ camp. As much as he is recovering physically, Diggs is also approaching the new season with a fresh mindset.

Stefon Diggs opens up on his recovery process

In an interview with Kay Adams of Up & Adams last month, the four-time Pro Bowler said:

“I’m feeling young again. It’s been a little breath of fresh air, getting back to playing football. It’s been like eight months. I’m just happy to be around here sweating, running around, getting tired.”

Stefon Diggs provided more insight into the lifestyle shift responsible for his renewed vigor. He added:

“Drinking the right water. A lot of fruit, a lot of vegetables. They say the older you get, the healthier you gotta eat. I’ve been feeling a little better than I used to.”
The former Maryland Terrapins standout is also intent on not just participating again but doing it right, while also brushing on playing for a while more before hanging it up. He said:

“It’s time to finish this thing off right. I think I got a lot more football to play.”

As he gears up for his 11th NFL season, Stefon Diggs has a lot to prove if he’ll continue to be reckoned as a top player in the league.

With his injury in the rear view, Diggs expects to return to form sooner rather than later. Staying healthy through the season will go a long way as he tries to do that.

