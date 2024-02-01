Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gotten a lot of attention over the last 24 hours, and not due to the fact that he's back in the Super Bowl. After KC's win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes was seen in the locker room without his shirt off. Some have stated that it is less than flattering, as the image of a professional athlete is supposed to be super fit.

While Mahomes does enough running outside of the pocket to deliver strikes to his receivers, he isn't in the ripped shape that most expected him to be.

Despite all of the jokes aimed at Mahomes, former NFL receiver Julian Edelman isn't worried one bit that Patrick Mahomes doesn't have the ripped six-pack that others clearly want him to have.

"I think he's living, he’s living baby… Tommy [Brady] didn't have the greatest body, you know, these guys, they're not supposed to be kings of the weight room," Edelman said. "If you watch his offseason program, you watch him and you see what he does for his flexibility and I've seen him doing these crazy positions… when you're too ripped in the weight room as a quarterback, it's kind of a red flag to me.

"I rather have the guy that you know is eating a couple of Oreos watching game film, like, go get a chicken wing and let's break down this defense," he continued. "I don't need you to run too much, you just need to run around in the pocket, so you can deliver me the ball."

Patrick Mahomes reaches yet another Super Bowl

While Mahomes is currently the punchline in jokes on social media because of his physique, it clearly doesn't impact his play. Mahomes has now made it to back-to-back Super Bowls, and if he can triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, it will be his third ring in five years. It's safe to assume that Chiefs fans don't care what Mahomes' body looks like as long as he's winning Lombardi trophies.

The images of Patrick Mahomes' body has been doing the rounds on social media and it became a big story, but what matters is there's a game of football to be played in just over a week's time.

Many thought the Chiefs were having a "down" season due their 11-6 record. It's worth noting this most losses in a season for Mahomes as a starter. They've also been labeled as having a less-than-ideal receiving unit, but that hasn't stopped them.

The Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, have a chance at their third Super Bowl ring. If he manages to win, those "dad bod" jokes will likely disappear quickly.