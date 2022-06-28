"I got mad about it" - Julian Edelman opens up on former Patriots star labeling Jimmy Garoppolo a "b*itch" for skipping games

Jimmy Garoppolo was once Tom Brady's backup for the New England Patriots before leading his own team to the NFC Championship game two out of the last three seasons. During his time in the northeast, Garoppolo was the focus of the slander for not stepping up and playing with minor injuries. He would let more banged-up teammates step in for him -- including by his own teammates.

Martellus Bennett once went as far as to say that Garoppolo was a "b****" and that "You can't win with a b**** for a quarterback." His teammate at the time, Julian Edelman, was not a fan of Garoppolo's decision either.

Edelman concludes: "I can understand why Marty thinks like that." @IAMATHLETEpod Julian Edelman was asked about former #Patriots TE Martellus Bennett calling ex-Pats QB Jimmy Garoppolo a "Bitch" and that "You can't win with a bitch for a quarterback."Edelman concludes: "I can understand why Marty thinks like that." @Edelman11 @IAMATHLETEpod Julian Edelman was asked about former #Patriots TE Martellus Bennett calling ex-Pats QB Jimmy Garoppolo a "Bitch" and that "You can't win with a bitch for a quarterback."Edelman concludes: "I can understand why Marty thinks like that." https://t.co/s2LMHq4dD3

Edelman said that he understood where Bennett was coming from with his criticism:

"I guess Jimmy was practicing and then decided not to play. And Jacoby [Brissett] played with no ligaments in his thumb, which -- you can't do that as a quarterback. You can't grip. And if it's your left [shoulder] -- a lot of guys got mad about it. A lot of guys got mad. I'm not gonna lie -- I got mad about it. You know, I sacrifice my body all day long."

Bennett blamed Jimmy Garoppolo on the Double Coverage podcast for sitting out multiple games back in 2016. He claimed it was for no good reason and said he lacked the intestinal fortitude to lead the Patriots. This resulted in him letting an injured Jacoby Brissett step up in his absence despite his own injuries:

"Bro we lost two games. One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a bitch. He quite before us, he decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby Brissett came out and played with a fucked up thumb and played his heart out. But Jimmy was just being a bitch about it all. That's why he [Garoppolo], you can't win with a b**** for a Quarterback, first of all."

Jimmy Garoppolo could be traded soon with his injury recovery on schedule

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery and timetable for throwing according to ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler.

With Trey Lance taking over under center, the 49ers need to find a suitor for the former Patriot and may have several teams with quarterback holes willing to talk shop about a swap. The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks remain viable options given a lack of an established option in either backfield. The Cleveland Browns could be a particularly intriguing landing spot if Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire 2022 season or more.

