Julian Edelman, Paul Pierce re-live night of receiver’s arrest: "Drank tequila all night"

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has given an insight into his 2020 arrest for vandalism and said that NBA legend Paul Pierce had his back.

Edelman was on the Games with Names podcast that he and Sam Morris host. The receiver relived the night that he was arrested simply for sliding across the hood of another car.

A Twitter user posted part of Pierce's Instagram story when the pair were drinking that night in 2020 and it looks like they are having fun.

The 36-year-old receiver and Pierce were leaving Cantina Frida, a Mexican restaurant in Beverly Hills, when he was arrested. Having to wait a few hours while the police did their thing, Edelman and Pierce did the only thing they can when you wait. Drink.

Edelman said:

“We were on our way to leave and we couldn’t leave the place for two-and-a-half-hours, so what did we do? We just drank tequila all night long. We get done, we think we get out of it scot free."

Pierce did not rate the former Patriots' star's hood slide back in 2020.

The diminutive receiver added that while he was arrested, it was more a citizen's arrest than anything else.

“Technically it was a citizen’s citation arrest. I mean you can’t even hood slide anymore, ‘Starsky and Hutch’ hood slide. I mean, Paul was right there.”

Given that the receiver tried to hood slide, Pierce, who was a guest on the podcast, countered by saying that the receiver didn't even do it properly.

“That was the weakest hood slide ever. You didn’t even make it off. You like stood and stopped in the middle. I was like, ‘Ah, nah'.”

Julian Edelman retired a Patriots great

Julian Edelman was a New England Patriots star

Julian Edelman is better known for being one of the most clutch receivers to ever play in the NFL. While his regular season numbers were nothing special (only surpassed 1,000 yards three times in 11 years), it was in the postseason where he stood out.

During a four-year stretch between 2014 and 2018, the diminutive receiver came up big whenever Tom Brady needed him. Who can forget the catch he made in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons?

In the 2016 and 2018 playoffs, Julian Edelman averaged over 100 yards receiving per game as he won two Super Bowls, taking his tally to three overall.

While his efforts on the field have been lauded, incidents like his night out with Paul Pierce make people like him just that little bit more.

