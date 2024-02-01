"That's my socially awkward friend": Julian Edelman recounts 'awesome' story behind 2017 Jimmy Fallon appearance with Bill Belichick

Julian Edelman will forever be a fan-favorite for Patriots fans, as he spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the team.

He was a part of three of six Super Bowl-winning teams of the franchise under legendary coach Bill Belichick. Edelman, after one of those Super Bowl wins, appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2017.

The former NFL wide receiver shared a story on his 'Games With Names' podcast about the appearance with Belichick on Jimmy Fallon:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He was fun. I mean you know Bill, that's the only time you can bank on that Bill is smiling and having a good time. I'm sure like five days later, he's onto the [NFL] draft. He's a fun guy. We had some awesome conversations. We took a jet together to New York right after the Super Bowl."

Sportscaster and Fox Sports colleague Charissa Thompson was a guest on the episode. She asked Julian Edelman if there was any awkwardness between him and Bill Belichick on the flight to the show:

'Definitely, there is always awkwardness with Bill. He's socially awkward, but in a cool — like "Ahh, that's my socially awkward friend."

Their appearance on Fallon came after the Pats pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. They were down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

New England scored the final 31 points in Super Bowl 51, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Edelman was targeted 13 times, getting five receptions for 87 yards in the win.

Julian Edelman hails Bill Belichick for his impact on him as a player

Julian Edelman with the New England Patriots

Julian Edelman joined his former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady, on his 'Let's Go' podcast to talk about Belichick.

The retired wideout explained how the future Hall of Fame coach helped him with some tough love:

"I was a guy that flourished off tough love. I needed that. So, it was the perfect place for me. Yeah, he was tough. Yeah, you hated him. Yes, he was a f----n a**wh**e.

"But he made you better. He coached everyone a little differently because he felt certain people needed certain things to make them better. I was in that category, where you didn't get that love."

Bill Belichick and the Patriots parted ways after this regular season after 24 years with the team.

Apart from his six Lombardi Trophies, he was a three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year. His 334 wins (including playoffs) are the second-most in NFL history, behind Don Shula.