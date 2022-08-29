"Let’s just say Indy isn’t known for its hospitality" - Julian Edelman rips into Colts for being kicked out of VIP box with Guy Fieri at Super Bowl LII

Julian Edelman has a fair few stories to tell when it comes to Super Bowls. The former New England Patriots star has had the privilege of lifting the Lombardi Trophy, not once, but thrice, and was even named Super Bowl MVP back in 2019.

But apart from his tales of success, the wide-out recently shared an incident where he was kicked out by the Indianapolis Colts management from attending a Super Bowl game.

Edelman recently participated in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) on Thursday, answering numerous questions from curious NFL fans. Die-hard football fans, of course, did not give up on the opportunity and asked the former Patriots star about the now infamous decision of his franchise to sit out their then-star cornerback Malcolm Butler during Super Bowl LII which was held in Indianapolis.

A curious Redditor posed the question and Edelman's reply stirred up a different conversation in itself:

"I don’t really know I was too busy getting kicked out of the Colts box with Guy Fieri that Super Bowl."

Dodging the question originally possed, fans then went on to press Edelman about the incident to which he responded:

"Guy (Fieri) had some tickets in the Colts box (oh, we’re friends nbd)... Got settled, got my popcorn got my cracker jacks, telling old war stories to the lovely folks in the box. Then I get a tap on the shoulder. Colts management found out I was there, and let’s just say Indy isn’t known for its hospitality."

The Patriots legend had earlier torn his ACL in preseason that year, and thus was sidelined for the entire year. But despite being kicked out of the Colts' box, the wideout made sure to cheer on his teammates from the stands:

"Thank god there was a Pats fan with a box next door. Can someone please find footage of that? It was pretty crazy."

Bill Belichick gets candid about rumors of Julian Edelman potentially unretiring

Retiring before the start of the 2020 NFL season, Julian Edelman famously stated that he would never play for any NFL team apart from the Patriots. And with recent speculation of a rumored comeback doing the rounds, franchise head coach Bill Belichick was questioned about the same by WEEI.

Belichick, though known for barely ever giving out any info to the media, gave a rather coy response:

"I've talked to Julian, I talk to him fairly regularly. So, yeah, I don't know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You'd have to ask Julian about that, but I don't know."

The wideout has been linked with a move with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well. The team that houses his former quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

