Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski pose with Mr Beast in rare appearance together at YouTube event

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski established themselves in their heyday as not just the New England Patriots' best pass-catchers on the field, but burgeoning "socialites" off of it. And their clout has only grown in the days since their retirement, as they not host their own podcast, Dudes on Dudes, every Thursday.

And on Wednesday, they had a wondrous time with Mr. Beast at YouTube's Upfront Brandcast at David Geffen Hall, as shown in this post below:

During the event, PEOPLE asked them about about whether they would attend Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's potential wedding. They responded:

"We would bring him on the bachelor trip. We won't go to the wedding though."

Sticking to the subject of that relationship, they, on Dudes on Dudes, had also defended Belichick after a CBS interview that saw Hudson shut down a question about how they met:

“People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on. Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview, just like any P.R. person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that they probably didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting.”

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski expresse surprise at Adam Vinatieri's Patriots Hall of Fame snub

Back to the Patriots, Julian Edelman recently attained a major milestone: joining Tom Brady in the Patriots Hall of Fame. But it comes at the expense of highly-celebrated kicker Adam Vinatieri, who was a key part of the first half of the franchise's first dynasty.

Speaking on Dudes on Dudes, he said:

"I thought I was losing to Adam Vinatieri, hands down."

During the same conversation, Rob Gronkowski expressed his surprise at learning that the league's all-time leading scorer won another Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and lasted longer there - which he also posited as a possible reason for the snub:

"Wait, he won a Super Bowl with the Colts? Oh, oh, c***… dang... That kind of makes sense now why you got in over him because he played more with the Colts, with a team that New England does not like. So you got to wait your turn now, buddy, because you played for the Colts too."

Vinatieri is a member of the Patriots' All-1990s. All-2000s, All-Dynasty, and 50th Anniversary Teams and the NFL's 2000s All-Decade and 100th Anniversary teams.

