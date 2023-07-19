Before Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a superstar, he was a rookie, and former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has lifted the lid on an early encounter.

Mahomes has only been in the league for six years, but a starter for five as he was Alex Smith's backup in 2017.

Edelman, who was on "The New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, detailed an encounter with a young Mahomes, who was still a rookie at that stage:

“I remember hanging out with Pat once," Edelman said. "It was before he was a starter. We were at a Super Bowl. Still Alex's backup, he was a rookie. He was like a kid, like, a little kid drinking a bunch of beers and sh*t.”

The Super Bowl is usually a time for players to let their hair down (for those who aren't playing), and the biggest stars are usually in attendance. For Mahomes, he clearly made an impression on Edelman all those years ago.

Now a bonafide superstar in the league and a father, those days may be long behind Mahomes now.

Back-to-back Super Bowls for Patrick Mahomes?

Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade

Winning back-to-back Super Bowls hasn't been done for nearly two decades, but if there is a team to do it, it would be Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs. After winning two Super Bowls in four years, many are claiming Kansas City is now a dynasty, but another Super Bowl win would solidify that.

It will be no easy feat, however, with the AFC absolutely stacked with talent. The Chiefs are going to have a hard time getting back to the NFL's penultimate game.

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos are all improved. Kansas City will have its work cut out.

Of course, with a player like Patrick Mahomes on the roster, the Chiefs will always be in with a good shot, not to mention a coach in Andy Reid, who is an offensive genius,, and Travis Kelce, who is a star tight end.

Everyone is chasing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this season. Will they be caught?

