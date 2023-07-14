Tom Brady made hundreds of millions of dollars during his career, but one bonus that was never listed on any salary cap website was the immense respect from his teammates.

Speaking in a TikTok clip of the Games with Names podcast, Brady's former teammate Julian Edelman made an interesting comment. He explained why Brady didn't have to worry about his teammates encroaching on his mother. This was in response to rumors of LeBron James' mother sleeping with Deionte West. Here's how Edelman put it:

"That is something you definitely should not do, especially if it's the generational talent player of the world... First off, she's a sweetheart. Second off, I'm not getting anywhere near anything like that."

According to Famous Birthdays, Brady's mother just celebrated her 79th birthday on July 4. She was born on the fourth of July in 1944. As she embarks on the final year of her 70s, she continues to watch her son, the quarterback, turn into a retired athlete.

Tom Brady's life still reeling from retirement transition

Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

The retirement transition phase of the quarterback's career started arguably at the end of the 2021 season, when he initially announced he was walking away from the NFL.

However, just six weeks later, he was back in the saddle. By the end of that offseason, the quarterback had signed a deal with FOX Sports to commentate on NFL games for 10 seasons, following his eventual retirement.

Well, during what did get solidified as his final season, he and his wife Gisele Bundchen split. By the end of February 2023, he was without his career and wife in what many see as a brutal one-two punch.

With the quarterback retired, some speculated that the legendary former quarterback would jump headfirst into his new FOX gig.

However, it was soon revealed that he would be starting the new job in 2024, leaving him a gap year to explore other things. One such move he made this offseason during said gap year was becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, with training camp starting up in just days, No. 12 will be standing by as hundreds of players arrive at training camp with a 'first day of school' vibe.

Put simply, between July 2023 and the start of his new career in 2024, Brady has plenty of time to kill. Will he be able to quit the sport cold turkey, or will he dot the schedule with a barrage of appearances?

