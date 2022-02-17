"He's a HOFer" - Julian Edelman disagrees with Richard Sherman, believes Matthew Stafford deserves a spot in Canton

Matthew Stafford finally won a Super Bowl after years of toiling away with the Detroit Lions. In his first year after being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl.

The Rams went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

After 12 years playing for the Lions, Stafford is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, so naturally questions will swirl as to his legacy in the NFL.

Richard Sherman, a Hall-of-Fame caliber cornerback, thought that Stafford does not qualify to be in the Hall of Fame.

In a tweet, Sherman laid out his case that the former Detroit Lions quarterback has not accomplished enough throughout his career to qualify for a ballot, despite the recent Super Bowl victory.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Michael Robinson @RealMikeRob Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st…

Julian Edelman argues that Matthew Stafford is a Hall-of-Famer

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman also went to Twitter to argue in favor of Matthew Stafford. Edelman thinks Stafford has done enough to deserve a bust in Canton, Ohio.

He thought Stafford's resume and arm talent should be the main reasons why the Hall of Fame should consider the Rams quarterback.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Jules puts some respect on Stafford Jules puts some respect on Stafford 🏆 https://t.co/ldlMviqUCL

Stafford has the stats (50,000 career passing yards) in his favor, and now has a Super Bowl to his name. Edelman argues that this should be more than enough to qualify him for induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Sherman, on the other hand, argued that inducting Stafford into the Hall-of-Fame would lower the bar. He believes that a quarterback who hasn't been selected as an All-Pro, for an MVP, or even a Super Bowl MVP shouldn't even be considered.

Whatever the case, the NFL Hall of Fame is an honor built on legacy, impact, statistics, career accomplishments, and a bit of subjectivity.

For Matthew Stafford, his body of work will always be scrutinized due to his time with the Lions, an NFL franchise with a long history of losing.

Keeping the Lions relatively relevant might be Stafford’s biggest football accomplishment. However, If Stafford continues to find success with the Rams, he could very well punch his own ticket to Canton without question.

Edited by Adam Dickson