Julian Edelman takes friendly dig at Bill Belichick for criticising dating as 'distractions' amidst Jordon Hudson romance

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman criticized his former head coach Bill Belichick and his relationship with Jordon Hudson. The 73-year-old head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels began dating the 24-year-old Hudson in 2023.In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Edelman was asked if he still sees Hudson as a possible distraction for Belichick. The Super Bowl winning wide receiver referenced Belichick's previous guidance to him and his teammates about distractions. The 39-year-old even went as far as to say that he was once called a distraction on his Patriots team. He then said that being successful involves eliminating distractions and hinted that even Bill Belichick needs to avoid his distractions. &quot;Everyone has their life outside of the sport. What he always told me is that we had to eliminate distractions. So, I don't know. You could take what you want with that. I remember getting yelled at for being a distraction, so I think we're all in the business of eliminating distractions. That's just from what I learned from him.&quot;-Edelman said in an interview with PEOPLE magazinePeople @peopleLINKJulian Edelman Says Bill Belichick Would ‘Always’ Tell Him to ‘Eliminate Distractions’ Before He Started Dating Jordon Hudson (Exclusive)Julian Edelman's comments could be seen as a hint that Bill Belichick isn't adhering to his own advice. The six-time Super Bowl winning head coach is in his first season with the Tar Heels and has made headlines for his relationship with Jordon Hudson and her involvement in his career.Julian Edelman once took a jab at Bill Belichick for being 'jobless'The New England Patriots parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick after the 2023 NFL season. The head coach was unable to secure a head coaching position for the 2024 NFL season and one of his former players took note. In May 2024, Netflix hosted a special called &quot;The Greatest Toast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady&quot; where former teammates and celebrities took jabs at the former quarterback. Julian Edelman took to the podium and also cracked jokes at Bill Belichick and his unemployment. “Remember when you used to yell at us, ‘a**holes, the f***ing kids down at Foxboro High can make that f***ing play. Well, look, a**hole, Foxboro High is the only job offer you f***ing had!”- Julian Edelman said at Tom Brady's RoastEdelman hasn't shied away from taking jabs at his former head coach clearly because he didn't take it easy on him during his NFL career.