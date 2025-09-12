  • home icon
  Julian Edelman takes friendly dig at Bill Belichick for criticising dating as 'distractions' amidst Jordon Hudson romance

Julian Edelman takes friendly dig at Bill Belichick for criticising dating as 'distractions' amidst Jordon Hudson romance

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:10 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Julian Edelman addressed his previous statement on Bill Belichick's relationship.- Source: Getty

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman criticized his former head coach Bill Belichick and his relationship with Jordon Hudson. The 73-year-old head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels began dating the 24-year-old Hudson in 2023.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Edelman was asked if he still sees Hudson as a possible distraction for Belichick. The Super Bowl winning wide receiver referenced Belichick's previous guidance to him and his teammates about distractions.

The 39-year-old even went as far as to say that he was once called a distraction on his Patriots team. He then said that being successful involves eliminating distractions and hinted that even Bill Belichick needs to avoid his distractions.

"Everyone has their life outside of the sport. What he always told me is that we had to eliminate distractions. So, I don't know. You could take what you want with that. I remember getting yelled at for being a distraction, so I think we're all in the business of eliminating distractions. That's just from what I learned from him."-Edelman said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine
Julian Edelman's comments could be seen as a hint that Bill Belichick isn't adhering to his own advice. The six-time Super Bowl winning head coach is in his first season with the Tar Heels and has made headlines for his relationship with Jordon Hudson and her involvement in his career.

Julian Edelman once took a jab at Bill Belichick for being 'jobless'

The New England Patriots parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick after the 2023 NFL season. The head coach was unable to secure a head coaching position for the 2024 NFL season and one of his former players took note.

In May 2024, Netflix hosted a special called "The Greatest Toast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady" where former teammates and celebrities took jabs at the former quarterback. Julian Edelman took to the podium and also cracked jokes at Bill Belichick and his unemployment.

“Remember when you used to yell at us, ‘a**holes, the f***ing kids down at Foxboro High can make that f***ing play. Well, look, a**hole, Foxboro High is the only job offer you f***ing had!”- Julian Edelman said at Tom Brady's Roast
Edelman hasn't shied away from taking jabs at his former head coach clearly because he didn't take it easy on him during his NFL career.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
