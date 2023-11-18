Retired NFL star Julian Edelman was one of the key contributors to the New England Patriots' enviable success during the 2010s. The former quarterback-turned-wide-receiver's playoff resume is staggering. He played in four Super Bowls, won three, and was named the Super Bowl MVP when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Edelman, who is third on the list of players with the most receiving yards in the playoffs, knows all about the expectations and pressures of a star on a championship-caliber team. The retired star appeared on The Herd and was asked about how he would deal with a high-profile relationship like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's. He responded:

"The people that I dated and when I was playing, they were always very respective of our schedule and understood that during football season I wasn’t gonna go to Argentina, I couldn’t go, I can't meet you in Paris for lunch. I’m sorry."

Julian Edelman warns Travis Kelce about side-effects of relationship with Taylor Swift

The Argentina jibe was aimed towards Travis Kelce, who traveled there during the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week to meet his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Julian Edelman warned the veteran tight end that all eyes will be on him during the Chiefs' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football:

"He's got that compartmentalization skill where if he's out there doing what he's doing and he's performing, everything's okay. But I'll tell you right now, the first game you go out after coming back from Argentina, your eyes are a little droopy, the media is there when you drop the ball. I never wanted to put myself in that situation. That's a tough thing to balance."

In Week 11, Kelce and the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57 on Monday Night Football. Swift is expected to attend the game with her parents, who will share the VIP box with Kelce's parents.

The Chiefs and Eagles' Week 11 battle is undoubtedly the biggest game of the 2023 NFL season so far. If Kelce struggles to haul in passes from Patrick Mahomes and have a good game, questions will be raised about his trip to Argentina and his focus on helping the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl title in four years.