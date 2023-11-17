Spotted: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turn heads with romantic date night in Argentina 

Starting with a mention on 'New Heights', Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has come a long way. With the pop singer showing up at Kansas City Chiefs' games and Kelce flying out for her concert in Argentina, the two have been showing great devotion to each other.

Fans continue to remain interested in the two, often sharing clips and photos of the new power couple spotted together. This includes a few private dates shared by the two, who have been out and about for some personal time together.

This time, Kelce and Swift were spotted together in Argentina, apparently on a date as the pop star closed out more successful shows.

Fans were quick to share the video on Twitter, loving how the two-time Super Bowl Champion was squeezing Swift's hand as they walked out.

"STOP ITTTTT TRAVIS SQUEEZING TAYLORS HAND," one user wrote.

Further reports revealed that the two were at the Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons hotel. Swift's father, Scott Swift, was also present with them.

While a few other fans complained about the quality, they couldn't help but enjoy some content about their two favorite celebrities:

"Omg! So sweet! My heart jumped out of my chest…"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has everyone invested

As Kelce and Swift's relationship picks up, countless people, including teammates and other celebrity friends, have chimed in on their dynamic and future plans. This includes players like Chris Jones, who seem to have given Swift and Travis Kelce their stamp of approval.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Jones was asked about meeting TS while she was in Kansas City for the Chiefs game. Apparently, she invited everyone out to hang out, but Jones had to pass on that particular invitation.

“First time she came, she invited us all to dinner, but I was so tired, it was my second game back. I was like, I’m exhausted. I went home and got in bed," Jones said. "I think when she comes this Monday, we’ll all go out. I’m part Swiftie. I support the Swifties too. I’ve been listening to this song ...” [Jones goes on to sing ‘Karma’].

When Eisen mentioned the song Swift sand in Argentina, Jones added:

“Oh I seen that. Things are heating up between them, huh.”

As the 2023 season approaches, one can hope for more Swift and Travis Kelce appearences.