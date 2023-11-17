The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been the talk of the NFL for the past couple of months. His teammates and coaches have been questioned about their friendship and whether or not they have met the popular artist. Chris Jones, a defensive tackle, is now speaking out about his teammate's relationship and his support for the couple.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Jones was asked if he had met the singer yet. Jones said that during Taylor Swift's first visit to Kansas City, she invited everyone out. However, Jones was tired and chose to pass on the invitation.

“First time she came, she invited us all to dinner, but I was so tired, it was my second game back. I was like I’m exhausted. I went home and got in bed," Jones said. "I think when she comes this Monday, we’ll all go out. I’m part Swiftie. I support the Swifties too. I’ve been listening to this song ...”[Jones goes on to sing ‘Karma’]

Rich Eisen: “‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs’. That’s the one.”

Jones: “Oh I seen that. Things are heating up between them, huh.”

When Jones mentioned that "Karma" was one of his favorite Taylor Swift songs, Eisen went on to sing the revamped lyrics that mention Kelce.

Swift was seen running up to Kelce as they embraced and kissed as fans in the stands cheered. Chris Jones noted that he saw clips of that and commented that their relationship appears to be 'heating up.'

Monday Night Football Schedule: Who do Travis Kelce's Chiefs face next?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week after a win over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs have extra time to prepare for this week's game as they host "Monday Night Football." The Chiefs will face some familiar foes in their primetime matchup: the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a rematch of last February's Super Bowl LVII, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will face off against his brother Jason Kelce and the Eagles. Kelce's parents, as well as Jason's wife, Kylie, will be in attendance. Travis will be supported by Taylor Swift, who is scheduled to attend with her parents.

Taylor Swift donated a platinum record to Patrick Mahomes' foundation

Before he left to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for "The Eras Tour," tight end Travis Kelce showed support for his quarterback. Kelce attended Patrick Mahomes' annual charity gala for the "15 and the Mahomies" foundation. During the event, Travis Kelce was honored for breaking the Chiefs' receiving record.

As part of the charity gala, there was a silent auction for attendees to bid on one-of-a-kind items. One of those was the platinum certification of Taylor Swift's single "Fifteen."

It's unknown how much the certification was auctioned off for, but one lucky person now has a piece of music history. During the gala, Mahomes' foundation handed out over $600,000 to charities that impact and better the lives of children.