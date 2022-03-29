Julian Edelman trolled Tom Brady using meme of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Oscars

Julian Edelman recently went on Twitter to poke a little fun at Tom Brady. He did so using one of the most viral internet memes right now, constructed when Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock across the face.

The event occurred on stage at the Oscars on Sunday night after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who is Will Smith's wife.

The Tweet labels Will Smith as Tom Brady slapping Chris Rock, labeled as retirement. Julian Edelman's clever Tweet basically refers to the fact that Tom Brady is defying the odds when it comes to retirement.

Brady has made it look easy, as he has played well into his 40s and is still performing at an extremely high level. Edelman points out that Brady has defied the preconceived notion of how a player's production declines as they near retirement.

Tom Brady led the entire NFL in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2021 season at 44 years old, which is unheard of in NFL history.

Edelman is also poking fun at the fact that Tom Brady retired during the 2022 NFL offseason, only to change his mind a couple of weeks later. This is another example of Brady "slapping retirement in the face," like Will Smith did to Chris Rock.

This isn't the first time Edelman and Brady have had an entertaining exchange on Twitter during the 2022 offseason.

Brady tweeted a video of him working out at Edelman, which Edelman responded to, sparking rumors that Edelman could potentially return this offseason as well.

Julian Edelman's career with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Julian Edelman and Tom Brady.

Julian Edelman spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, ten of them with Tom Brady on the team.

Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2020 season, which was Edelman's last with the Patriots before retiring. Edelman is currently a free agent, so he could join any NFL team, including the Buccaneers with Tom Brady.

Edelman exceeded 90 receptions four times and received for over 1,000 yards three times in his career, all with Brady as his quarterback in New England. The duo have won three Super Bowl rings together, with Edelman being named the MVP of the game in one of them.

