Julian Edelman to the WWE? Shawn Michaels claims retired WR could follow in Pat McAfee's footsteps

Julian Edelman retired from his NFL career in 2021 following a memorable 11 seasons with the New England Patriots. Since his retirement, there has been much speculation about what he will do next. While many around the NFL have heard rumors of his possible return to the football field at some point, others have suggested a potential career in media or entertainment.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels offered his opinion on what he believes Edelman should pursue next. The two discussed the situation on a recent episode of the Games with Names podcast, hosted by Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril.

Edelman asked Michaels if he thought he could possibly have an opportunity in WWE one day. Here's how Shawn Michaels responded:

"Are you kidding?! We took a punter for h***n's sake! McAfee. And you, my friend, you know you are way more athletic than McAfee. So, are you kidding me? You'd be a piece of cake, babe."

Julian Edelman chimed in that he would need to be a villain if he were ever to join WWE. Shawn Michaels responded:

"Oh, for sure! Coming from New England, you don't have a chance. It doesn't matter where you're actually from, mister. As far as everyone's concerned, you're a New England Patriot, and that's it. So they'll boo you out of the building no matter where you go."

Michaels seems to believe that if Pat McAfee can do WWE, then Edelman should have no problem getting in if he wants to. McAfee joined the SmackDown promotion in 2021 and has been in and out since then. He was previously an NFL punter with the Indianapolis Colts but now works in sports media as an NFL analyst and personality.

Edelman spent his entire career as a wide receiver, so Michaels may be right that he's a bit more athletic than McAfee. He also suggested that his background with the New England Patriots could help sell his potential villain persona.

Julian Edelman's NFL career with the New England Patriots

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman spent his entire 11-year career with the New England Patriots. He served as a wide receiver for Tom Brady and was one of his favorite targets. Edelman was targeted more than 100 times in five different seasons, while twice recording 100 receptions and posting three 1,000-yard seasons.

While his regular season career has been solid, Edelman's accomplishments in the NFL Playoffs have been even more impressive. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl rings and was named the MVP of the game for one of them.

