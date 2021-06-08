Julio Jones contract details: Which team will pay the wide receiver's salary?

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons traded Julio Jones and their 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for their 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks.

Jones had demanded a trade from the struggling Falcons earlier this year. Though the team did not get the first-round pick they were seeking, they still managed to get a decent haul for the veteran star.

Who will pay Julio Jones' salary going forward?

The Tennessee Titans will pay Julio Jones' salary for the remainder of his contract. This is kind of a surprise as the Titans have been known to get other teams to carry salaries when they make trades.

The Tennessee Titans will play Julio Jones the $15.3 mllion he is due to get paid for the 2021 season. For the 2022 season, Julio Jones is owed only $2 million in guaranteed money but the contract can reach up to $11,513,000.

The 32-year-old wide receiver signed his current contract back in September 2019. The contract was a three-year, $66 million extension with a $25 million signing bonus.

The question that looms large is whether Julio Jones will sign an extension and stay with the Titans beyond the 2022 NFL season.

The Tennessee Titans fend off multiple suitors to land Julio Jones

In an impromptu appearance on FS1's "Undisputed," Julio Jones told former NFL star Shannon Sharpe that he wanted out of Atlanta. He even started naming teams that he wanted to be traded to.

He even went as far as to say that he didn't want to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Jones has since said that he was unaware that he was on live television at the time of his conversation with Sharpe.

Now that Julio Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans, he will join what was already a solid offense and make it even more explosive. Jones will join quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver A.J. Brown and, of course, Derrick Henry on the Titans offense.

The Tennessee Titans' main competition in the AFC South are the Indianapolis Colts. Building an offense that is hard to stop will help the Titans continue to stay at the top of the division.

