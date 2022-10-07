Julio Jones Fantasy Injury Update & return timeline vs the Falcons

It seems Julio Jones is dealing with a knee problem that he suffered in Week 1. He was unable to play against the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and Week 3 respectively. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw his presence in Week 4 as they went down against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For most of this season, the Buccaneers have played without fully fit wide receivers. Jones only managed one reception out of two targets for seven passing yards in his return to the field against the Chiefs. He had three catches for 67 yards in his first fixture of 2022.

The 33-year-old was seen attending limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Jones looks okay to feature against his former side, the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday.

Julio Jones' fantasy outlook vs the Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones has featured poorly in fantasy football this season. He has only managed 9.3 total fantasy points with an average of 4.6 per game. The WR has been looking for substantial time on the field with the Buccaneers. However, he has fallen behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Jones remains a flex option for this Sunday with the likes of Evans, Godwin and Russell Gage in the lineup. He should thus not be started for fantasy football this week. We suggest dropping him for Gage instead.

He could have some touches in the game, but it's not worth banking on, especially considering his role in offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's system. The veteran wide receiver was picked up as a supporting role player behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage.

The Buccaneers, particularly Tom Brady, valued the former Falcons receiver for his experience, which makes him a somewhat reliable fourth-string option on selective downs. Additionally, his strong build makes him a proper blocker in the run game.

Who else is on the injury report for the Buccaneers?

After skipping practice on Wednesday, star man Tom Brady covered the entire training session on Thursday. However, he is still on the list along with Julio Jones. Below are the other names appearing in the Bucs injury report.

TE Cameron Brate (Concussion)

CB Carlton Davis (Shoulder)

WR Russell Gage (Hamstring)

WR Chris Godwin (Knee)

DE Akiem Hicks (Foot)

WR Breshad Perriman (Knee/Hamstring)

DB Logan Ryan (Foot)

OT Donavan Smith (Elbow)

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Illness)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far