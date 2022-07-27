Tom Brady's pursuit of Julio Jones only reiterates QB's hunger to win eighth Super Bowl 

In news that will probably upset all NFL fans other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, Julio Jones has signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year deal. He joins Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in all of football.

Dov Kleiman reported that Tom Brady had been personally recruiting the former Titan to the Bucs for a while. This comes after the seven-time Pro Bowler was released after a tough year and injury plagued season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The Packers were also interested in Julio but he chose Tampa.



@AdamSchefter In March I tweeted that Tom Brady has been actively recruiting the free agent All-Pro to join the Bucs and the numbers finally worked for both sides.The Packers were also interested in Julio but he chose Tampa. @AdamSchefter In March I tweeted that Tom Brady has been actively recruiting the free agent All-Pro to join the Bucs and the numbers finally worked for both sides.The Packers were also interested in Julio but he chose Tampa.https://t.co/yIwnzebj3v

He also reported that the wideout was getting interest from the Green Bay Packers, who needed a wide receiver after they traded Davante Adams. Jones chose the Bucs in no small part thanks to Brady's presence and his pursuit.

One could argue that the Bucs don't even need the two-time First-Team All-Pro. Evans and Godwin may be the best wide receiver duo in football. Without him, they were still going to be a serious contender for another title.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



First Chirs Godwin doesn't need to start Training Camp on the PUP list and is healthy for training camp and now Julio Jones joins the team on a 1-year deal, per More good news for the #Buccaneers First Chirs Godwin doesn't need to start Training Camp on the PUP list and is healthy for training camp and now Julio Jones joins the team on a 1-year deal, per @AdamSchefter More good news for the #Buccaneers First Chirs Godwin doesn't need to start Training Camp on the PUP list and is healthy for training camp and now Julio Jones joins the team on a 1-year deal, per @AdamSchefter

With Jones, it's hard to see them not being one of the absolute favorites for a Super Bowl win. Brady already has seven rings and his pursuit of Jones shows why he came out of retirement after just 40 days: he's hungry for another one.

Brady retired briefly before rejoining the Buccaneers and it's difficult to believe it's not for at least one more run at a Super Bowl. Now, with the former Falcon, they have a real shot.

Best wide receiver trios of all time like Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

The trio of wide receivers down in Tampa Bay are not only the best in football this season, but may be one of the best in history.

The 2002 Pittsburgh Steelers, headlined by Hines Ward, Antwaan Randle-El and Plaxico Burress, were one of history's best trios.

Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin and Steve Breaston were all part of the 2008 Arizona Cardinals that went to the Super Bowl.

In 2007, the New England Patriots, led by Brady, went 16-0 in the regular season thanks to an elite trio of Wes Welker, Donte Stallworth and Randy Moss.

Peyton Manning set records in 2013 when he joined Denver, thanks in no small part to the elite trio of Eric Decker, Demaryius Thomas and, once again, Wes Welker.

Randy Moss, Cris Carter and Jake Reed formed an incredible trio in 1998 in Minnesota. Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison and Brandon Stokley made up for a lot of yardage in Indianapolis in 2004.

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts

Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and Az-Zahir Hakim joined forces in 2000 in St. Louis for the Greatest Show on Turf.

How Jones, Evans and Godwin stack up against these trios remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far